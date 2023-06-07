This year's GreenTech, one of the world's leading horticulture events, includes speaking sessions featuring Fluence experts and the launch of Fluence's newest VYPR product

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today it will attend the 2023 GreenTech Amsterdam conference, which will include speaking sessions by Fluence industry experts Steve Graves, senior vice president of strategy and product, Timo Bongartz, general manager of EMEA, Theo Tekstra, technical director of EMEA, and Dr. David Hawley, principal scientist for Fluence. Fluence's presence will also include an in-booth expert session with Dominique van Gruisen, managing director of Innexo BV.

The LED lighting leader also announced the launch of the newest generation of VYPR, a high-performance linear top light for greenhouse crops, which will be available for public viewing and demonstration at Fluence's stand during GreenTech, the leading global meeting place for the horticulture industry. In addition to VYPR, attendees will also be able to interact with Fluence's comprehensive product suite, including RAPTR, VYNE, SPYDR, RAZR and Wireless Flex Dimming fixtures.

"GreenTech Amsterdam provides the opportunity to meet with and speak alongside leaders advancing agriculture and technology from across the world," said Timo Bongartz, general manager for EMEA at Fluence. "At Fluence, we are committed to helping the world grow smarter through innovative technology to drive better plant cultivation. It's an honor to have Fluence prominently featured in speaking sessions at GreenTech, and we're excited to introduce the newest VYPR LED technology to the Europe, Middle East and Africa region."

Attendees can visit Fluence's horticulture specialists from June 13 through June 15 at Stand 130 in Exhibit Hall 5 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Fluence's speaking sessions at GreenTech Amsterdam 2023 will include:

Lights and Buds (June 13, 10:45 a.m. CET) , featuring Dr. David Hawley, principal scientist for Fluence at the Plants Compounds Stage

, featuring Dr. David Hawley, principal scientist for Fluence at the Plants Compounds Stage Complexity in Lighting (June 13, 12:15 p.m. CET) , featuring Theo Tekstra, technical director of EMEA for Fluence at the Technology Stage

, featuring Theo Tekstra, technical director of EMEA for Fluence at the Technology Stage Panel: Medicinal Cannabis (June 13, 1 p.m. CET) , featuring Timo Bongartz, general manager of EMEA for Fluence at the Plant Compounds Stage

, featuring Timo Bongartz, general manager of EMEA for Fluence at the Plant Compounds Stage Manipulating Medicinally Relevant Cannabis Chemistry with Light Environment (June 13, 3:20 p.m. CET) , featuring Dr. David Hawley, principal scientist for Fluence at the Amtrium

, featuring Dr. David Hawley, principal scientist for Fluence at the Amtrium Experiences in Setting Up Complex Medical Cannabis Research Projects, to Innovate and Optimize Production (June 14, 11:00 a.m. CET) , expert session at Fluence's Stand 05.130, featuring Dominique van Gruisen, managing director of Innexo BV

, expert session at Fluence's Stand 05.130, featuring Dominique van Gruisen, managing director of Innexo BV Public Health Food Security, including a panel discussion on Endgame for Low Nutritional Food, Breaching Containment CEA and Pharmaceutical Solutions (June 14, 12:15 p.m. CET), featuring Steve Graves, senior vice president of strategy and product for Fluence at the Vertical Farming Stage

The latest extension of the VYPR series delivers a new level of flexibility and control to growers through dual-channel far-red capability. Adding an independent control channel for far-red light empowers growers with the ability to manipulate crop morphology and increase energy savings, opening new applications for growers of flowers, strawberries and cucumbers. The latest VYPR product is now available as an 800W platform, making it a one-to-one replacement for 1000W HPS fixtures while offering higher light intensity and lower energy consumption.

"The newest generation of Fluence's VYPR product line is built to deliver growers exactly what they've been asking for: greater versatility, enhanced light distribution and higher output to increase crop yield, uniformity and quality," said Graves. "Advancements in our understanding of light spectra have led to a more sophisticated product and a new tool to drive optimal crop performance and profitability."

The latest VYPR product is designed to improve uniformity with wider light distribution, featuring a 150-degree optic across R8, R8F, R9 and R9F light spectra. It maintains a slim form factor and low-profile design but now offers more flexible installation options that make mounting faster and help reduce installation costs.

For more information on Fluence, visit www.fluence.science or stop by Exhibit Hall 5, Stand 130 at GreenTech Amsterdam 2023.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world's top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify's Digital Solutions division. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

