Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Announces Plans for Eureka and Treble, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2023 plans for two of its 100% owned gold projects located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of west central Yukon. The Company was awarded Yukon Mineral Exploration Program (YMEP) grants for Target Evaluation at both the Eureka and Treble projects. Under the YMEP the Yukon Government provides successful applicants funding to support mineral exploration activities for 50% of eligible expenditures to a maximum of $50,000.

Eureka Gold Project

Eureka is located 65 km south of Dawson City, Yukon. The project is road accessible via Newmont Mining's proposed Northern Access Route to its Coffee Deposit. Eureka straddles the headwaters of two of the most prolific placer creeks in the southern Klondike, Eureka Creek and Black Hills Creek. Reported gold production from 1978-2022 for Eureka Creek is 109,760 ounces while reported production from Black Hills Creek over the same time period is 117,211 ounces1.

Despite being the source of substantial placer gold, hard rock exploration at Eureka has only been conducted intermittently since 1988. Work to date has resulted in the discovery of multiple showings: Wealth, Childs, Allen, Happy and Ball, summarized below. Grid soil sampling across parts of the Eureka property has outlined extensive gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies which are similar in size and intensity to anomalies at nearby gold deposits. Can-dig trenching and hand pitting results from Trifecta's 2021 program demonstrated that gold grades in bedrock are often much higher than the overlying soil. Trifecta has contracted a larger excavator to support the 2023 trenching and mapping program with the goal of clearly defining drill targets.

Wealth Showing

Located in the center of the Property, bulldozer trenches across the Wealth Showing exposed quartz breccias with gougy alteration halos. Highlight trench results include: 0.54 g/t gold across 20 m, 0.97 g/t gold over 17.9 m, and 0.75 g/t gold across 10 m. RC drilling within this showing returned encouraging results including: 0.59 g/t gold across 18.3 m and 2.34 g/t gold over 3.05 m.

Childs Showing

Located 2.5 km south of the Wealth Showing, gold-bearing breccia zones exposed in bulldozer trenches returned 0.72 g/t gold over a true thickness of 4 m and 0.48 g/t gold across a true width of 5.5 m. RC drilling at this showing returned 6.62 g/t gold over 1.52 m and 1.19 g/t gold over 1.52 m.

Allen Showing

Located 800 m northeast of the Wealth Showing, a deep trench cut along a north-trending ridge exposed a brecciated and clay-altered zone that is 2 to 5 m wide. A rock sample from the trench returned 15 g/t gold, while chip sampling across an alteration zone in the trench returned 0.44 g/t gold across 4 m.

Happy Showing

Located 1.8 km north of the Wealth Showing, a sample from an isolated diamond drill hole assayed 9.99 g/t gold over 1.5 m and has not been followed up.

Treble Gold and Copper Project

The Treble property is located midway between Western Copper and Gold's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources' Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit. The geological setting at Treble closely resembles that of Newmont's Coffee Deposit, which lies 65 km to the northwest.

The five strong geochemical anomalies identified on the property comprise highly elevated gold, arsenic, antimony, copper, and molybdenum-in-soil geochemical responses. Anomalies A, C and E are spatially coincident with geophysical anomalies in which magnetic highs interpreted as Late Cretaceous intrusions are surrounded by magnetic lows, (see figure below).

Detailed mapping and prospecting will be completed in areas where there are coincident geophysical anomalies and anomalous gold, copper, and molybdenum soil geochemical values. Where there are anomalous geochemical values, but no outcrop, hand pitting and hand trenching will be performed to try and expose underlying bedrock. Mapping will focus on areas with known outcrop or subcrop as well as hand pits or trenches that have exposed bedrock. Particular attention will be given to detailed lithological characterization of intrusive suites and alteration mapping.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Heather Burrell, P.Geo., a senior geologist with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. The Company's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

