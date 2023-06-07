Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Rinomato Group of Companies ("RGC") to install 66 Level 2 EV chargers across two multi-unit residential buildings being developed in the Greater Toronto Area, with both projects due for expected completion by 2026. Of the 66 charging stations, 44 will be installed at RGC's upcoming development on Royal York Road in Toronto, Ontario, and 22 will be installed at another RGC upcoming residential complex on Block 41 in Milton, Ontario.

RGC is a global leader in land acquisition, construction and real estate development. Over the past 60 years, RGC has completed thousands of residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use properties to their high standards of construction excellence.

"We are excited to have been selected by RGC to supply EV charging solutions at their upcoming developments in Toronto and Milton," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "By offering seamless turnkey charging, these new residential buildings in the GTA will be electrifying not only future residents, but visitors to the buildings as well. Our partnership with RGC, in addition to our recent inclusion in the MSCI Canada Index, specifically the Microcap Canada index benchmark, continues to demonstrate Hypercharge's ongoing successes to date."

"We are proud to work with such an amazing Canadian company like Hypercharge," said Christian Rinomato, Manager of Special Projects at RGC. "We appreciate the flexibility of their ownership models and products that focus not just on the residential owner, but the developer as well. The entire team has been incredibly helpful throughout the development process and continues to stand by our side."

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Investor Relations:

Kelsey Letham | Head of Investor Relations

invest@hypercharge.com

604-881-1730

Media Contact:

Kyle Green | Senior Marketing Manager

kyle.green@hypercharge.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: development of RGC's developments at which Hypercharge will install chargers and the applicable timelines for same; Hypercharge's installation of chargers at RGC's developments and the expected users and usage of Hypercharge chargers installed at RGC's developments. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the NEO Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169016