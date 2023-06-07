Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the addition of a new Distributor.

The Company is pleased to introduce authorized Distributor, SAFER SCHOOL TECHNOLOGIES (a Partnership) as its latest addition to the Company's Distributor Team servicing the State of Texas.

About SAFER SCHOOL TECHNOLOGIES (SST):

Safer School Technologies was created to bring a strong marketing, promotion and sales program focused on schools, school districts, school administrators and staff, as well as parents, introducing technologies that can make schools safer.

This includes the proven Passive Portal, a ZERO-RADIATION Walk-Through Weapons Detector, produced by Passive Security Scan, Inc., to keep weapons out of schools, and

The majority of school applications are covered and paid for by a series of federal, state, and other grants. Safer School Technologies has a grant application and development firm that will make applications for interested schools.

Safer School Technologies is beginning Marketing and Sales in the State of Texas with:

9,000 K-12 schools (900 private), 1,200 school districts, and 268 colleges and universities.

Safer School Technologies is focused on the State of Texas first for several reasons:

The tragic and highly publicized Uvalde Elementary School shooting it still fresh in the minds of educators, parents, police, and legislators in Texas.

There are several Texas state and education initiatives developing budgets and searching for solutions since the Uvalde mass shooting.

Texas in an "open carry" state and is the highest gun ownership state. Almost half of all Texas households (45.7%) own guns.

The higher concentrations of illegal aliens in and around schools has administrators and parents on heightened alert and seeking security solutions.

Safer School Technologies will be launching statewide, advertising, public relations, school district and State legislator demonstration programs. All interested schools and districts will be followed up by individuals that have been calling on 854 Texas school districts and have known school district administrators for many years.

"I am pleased to welcome the team of Safer School Technologies to our network and look forward to working with Safer School Technologies to expand the market for our 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera 'EBT Station'. The team at SST will, without any doubt, be a driving force to secure our company's place as a 'Modern' safety and security system," says President Merrill Moses.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485 - email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169057