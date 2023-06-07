Banking Tech USA Honors Katipult DealFlow as Workflow Tech of The Future

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to be announced as the winner of the Workflow Tech of the Future category at the Banking Tech USA Awards in New York City.

This industry award recognizes the extensive capabilities that Katipult's DealFlow product provides to investment firms that drive efficiencies, cost savings, and enhanced customer experiences across their front-to-back office operations. With Katipult's DealFlow platform, banks, brokerages and investment dealers can easily automate the entire lifecycle of the new issue process for retail and institutional investors.

Gord Breese, Katipult President and CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to win this award and receive validation from our industry peers for the innovative role Katipult is playing to digitize and transform capital markets. Our singular mission is to deliver the industry's best in class platform so our customers can adapt, evolve, and thrive in an increasingly competitive industry landscape. We are proud to be acknowledged alongside other award winners including J.P. Morgan, Harris Associates and Bank of America as we continue to drive innovation in our Katipult DealFlow product."

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the continued innovation and interest in the Company's product constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's product will continue to operate as expected, and the industry will continue to see value in the Company's product. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Katipult Technology Corp.

For further information: Gord Breese, President and CEO, gbreese@katipult.com, +1 (604) 760-4000.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169082