Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) (FSE: 84L) ("Snowy Owl" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bluecorp Capital Corp., which is in the process of being acquired by Snowy Owl, has released its first play-to-earn ("P2E") NFT-based game, Tanjea - Race to Riches, on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This achievement likely makes Tanjea the second game allowed into the Apple App Store that utilizes externally purchased NFTs. Axie Infinity, a P2E game with a multi-billion dollar market cap token ($AXS), claimed to be the first game to achieve this feat in a Tweet at the end of May.

Tanjea, the primary project of Boba Mint Co. Inc. (the wholly-owned operating company of Bluecorp Capital), represents a new approach to revolutionize the hyper-casual mobile gaming space by integrating P2E and NFTs. Once the proposed transaction is complete, Snowy shareholders will gain exposure to the mobile gaming, metaverse, and NFT sectors through Tanjea's NFT and token-based economy. Leading Tanjea and Snowy will be Boba Mint Co. Inc.'s acting CEO, Michael Zon, an early adopter of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptopunk, and Bored Ape NFTs. The founding team also includes CTO Alex Ianovski, who met Michael during his PhD in Biomedical Engineering, as they both completed their Engineering graduate degrees in the same laboratory. In addition to being active blockchain investors, Alex and Michael have previously collaborated on various blockchain projects before joining Boba Mint Co. Inc. and Bluecorp Capital.

"Boba Mint is focused on developing innovative and entertaining blockchain mobile games for its players," said Michael Zon, acting CEO of Boba Mint. "By delivering an amazing experience to our player base, we aim to drive user growth, ad revenue, and in-app purchases, ultimately benefiting our investors. We are thrilled to have been accepted to the app store well ahead of our expectations."

P2E gaming is considered one of the best product-market fits for blockchain technology. Axie Infinity essentially invented this sector within the past five years, propelling it from having a non-existent market cap in the crypto space to becoming a multi-billion dollar industry. This new P2E sector aims to revolutionize gaming by allowing players to earn income through in-game currencies and NFTs, in contrast to traditional Web2 gaming where players receive minimal rewards for their time and effort.

Boba Mint will continue to focus on enhancing its recently released mobile game, Tanjea, to drive user growth and retention. Initially, the company plans to monetize its gaming assets through ad revenue, followed by a focus on in-app purchases once additional data reveals which core features players interact with the most.

Additionally, Boba Mint Co. Inc. will actively seek out other opportunities in the blockchain space. As the blockchain industry evolves rapidly, Bitcoin's network recently introduced its own version of NFTs called Ordinals, which now boast millions of dollars in daily trading volume. "Given that Bitcoin is the dominant token by market cap in the sector, we are closely monitoring the emerging Ordinals sector. As active participants in the blockchain space since 2016, shareholders can trust that we will stay informed about these new trends," commented Boba Mint's acting CEO, Michael Zon.

About Boba Mint Co. Inc.

Boba is a privately held technology company focused on the development and monetization of Web 3.0 products. Boba specializes in the development, sale, and integration of ERC1155 and ERC721 Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") into sectors ranging from gaming to art. In addition to NFT's, Boba has developed solutions for the development and implementation of ERC20 tokens on Ethereum. In light of recent trends to reduce costs, Boba has expanded its offerings to include bridging tokens to polygon and bridging NFTs to layer 2 protocols such as Immutable X. Although these web3.0 solutions have been built for its internal products, infrastructure is in place to provide these solutions to other interested parties in the future and integrate said products into their front-end web2.0 sites. Boba's registered office is in Vancouver, B.C. and its operations are in Ontario. Boba currently has three product lines with a primary focus on blockchain gaming. For further information please visit bobamintco.com.

Keep up-to-date on Boba Mint Co. Inc's. main project Tanjea by following the Tanjeaverse on Twitter.

About Tanjea

Tanjea - The first play-to-earn mobile metaverse blockchain game

Tanjea is a revolutionary blockchain-connected mobile gaming ecosystem that allows players to earn cryptocurrency and NFTs as they play. Players capture NFT creatures called Jeas and use them to earn ERC20 based $TNJ tokens through mini-games and battles. An advanced economy meta-game allows players to compete for tokens and spend them on upgrading their NFT Jea. Tanjea focuses on abstracting the complexities of blockchain technology away from gamers in order to provide a seamless experience for users and bring crypto gaming to the masses. For further information please visit Tanjea.com.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure documents to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Trading in the securities of the Company is currently halted and is expected to remain halted until the closing of the Proposed Transaction or its termination (described here).

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Panache Property, which consists of 12 map designated claims covering a total of 678 hectares, and the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at http://www.snowyowlgold.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

SNOWY OWL GOLD CORP.

Raymond Wladichuk

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Elyssia Patterson - CFO

Phone: +1 (877)797-6699

Email: info@snowyowlgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Snowy Owl Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to the terms of the Proposed Transaction, the value of Boba, the value of the consideration to be paid by the Company in connection the Proposed Transaction, the ability to negotiate a definitive agreement, the nature and satisfaction of the conditions to completing the Proposed Transaction, and the ability of the Company and Boba to secure the consent of the holders of their respective securities in connection with the Proposed Transaction and the Company's expectations and plans following closing of the Proposed Transaction.

Although Snowy Owl Gold believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Snowy Owl Gold to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. In particular, the completion of the Proposed Transaction with Boba is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and uncertainties (including those noted above) and the Company can offer no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms, conditions and timelines anticipated by the Company or at all. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169059