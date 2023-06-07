Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: DVPNF) (FSE: 6GQ) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Broderick Gunning as a member of the board of directors of the Company, effective June 7, 2023.

Broderick Gunning is an accomplished professional who holds senior positions in the technology and energy sectors across Asia and the Americas. With a forward-thinking and entrepreneurial mindset, he excels in helping businesses effectively convey their stories in diverse markets, industries, and cultures. Mr. Gunning is actively forging strong partnerships in both public and private sectors, fostering growth, executing strategic visions, and generating value for shareholders.

Mr. Gunning's primary focus lies in energy infrastructure, battery storage, battery recycling, e-mobility, ESG applications, and precious metals. His expertise extends to regions such as Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, Taiwan, and India. Throughout his career, Mr. Gunning has been involved in various fields, including digital assets, energy infrastructure, IoT, digital media, and manufacturing.

The Company also announces the resignation of Curtis Ingleton from the Board effective immediately. Mr. Ingleton will continue as Chief-Technical-Officer of wholly-owned subsidiary Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp.

Mr. Ingleton is an experienced technology developer and lead researcher who has guided several companies in start-up phase. He couples 20 years of computer networking experience with nearly a decade of work in Additive Manufacturing (AM) Technology, Applied Robotics and 3D Printing. With these skillsets he founded Genius IE: an engineering consortium focused on Additive Manufacturing Technology. Curtis conducts his research in cooperation with both industry and academia to create future materials, processes, and equipment. His services have been sought out by General Motors, Magna Corporation and Clik-Clik to name a few. Product development, process and equipment design are all experiential strengths Curtis draws on. He has been awarded Make Magazine's Worlds' Best 3D Printer, Southern Ontario's Top 40 Under 40 Business People and has received a nomination for a McMaster University Honorary Degree.

"Mr. Gunning's innovative, strategic, and entrepreneurial experience will be a tremendous asset to the Company. His ability to forge significant partnerships in both public and private sectors will undoubtedly enhance our organization's growth," stated Paul Dickson, President and CEO of Energy Plug Technologies. "We look forward to the continued development of Greentech Hydrogen Innovations patent pending technology under the direction of Mr. Ingleton who has been integral to the implementation and creation of the Hydrogen-of-Things (HoT) Smart Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Sensor Technology."

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.



Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a software development company encompassing cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, complementing its existing suite of software development activities which includes developing software technology utilizing advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis to monitor Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations as well as AI enhanced software development services and intelligent networking solutions for the Virtual Private Network (VPN) sector targeting retail and SME markets.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Plug Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets. Greentech currently has a patent pending of its Hydrogen-of-Things (HoT) Smart Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Sensor Technology.

To learn more about Energy Plug Technologies, please visit www.energyplugcorp.com or contact hello@energyplugcorp.com.

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact hello@greentechhydrogen.ca.

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Dickson,

President & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169068