Torrent Power has signed a deal with the Maharashtra state government in India to set up 5.7 GW of pumped hydro storage capacity, while NHPC, a state-owned hydropower producer, is actively exploring pumped storage projects across multiple states in the country.From pv magazine India Torrent Power, a private-sector integrated utility in India, has signed an agreement with the state government of Maharashtra to develop three pumped storage hydro projects aggregating to 5.7 GW capacity. The projects will involve an estimated investment of INR 27,000 crore ($3.27 billion) and will provide employment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...