Neat, the pioneering video technology company, is again challenging the status quo to address the complexities of today's modern workplace with radically simple and flexible solutions. Neat is creating an ecosystem by introducing a first of its kind app platform to make third-party business applications such as Slack, Miro, Robin and many others available on Neat devices. Neat is also introducing Neat Board 50, a unique all-in-one collaboration device that delivers powerful capabilities while being supremely adaptable for today's flexible hybrid workspaces.

Neat App Hub Ecosystem Delivers Apps to Your Workspaces

According to Frost Sullivan*, 49% of enterprises use two or more video collaboration platforms, with 21% planning to add more solution providers to the mix, and another study found that a majority of employees value hybrid collaboration spaces and flexible furniture in the office. Flexible hybrid work requires open access to tools and adaptable spaces that let people work how and where they want, but the industry continues to address this modern workplace with the same old rigid solutions.

Neat's new app hub goes beyond what's been done before to provide a selection of curated applications that provide consistent specialized experiences across Neat devices and across various types of spaces. This marks an important shift for businesses, since they can now choose from a range of business apps that can be run together on a Neat device or they can deploy Zoom or Microsoft Teams on their device. The apps can be used independently across the workplace and using a patent-pending capability they can even be seamlessly shared into a Zoom or Microsoft Teams meeting running on another device. This brings these applications for the first time into collaborative spaces on high-quality hardware, accelerating teamwork and unleashing creativity.

"Our customers are increasingly using Slack huddles to quickly and informally connect in real time with colleagues, no matter where they are," said Katie Steigman, Director of Product for Slack. "We're excited to see how Neat uses the huddles experience to provide hybrid teams with better ways to move work forward efficiently."

Neat's app hub will be available through Neat Pulse, a cloud-based subscription offering that provides IT administrators with access to a powerful platform to easily choose what to deploy across Neat devices, centrally manage and monitor Neat devices and these useful applications and get premium support for peace of mind coverage. This centralized solution gives IT complete control over the deployment and makes it simple and predictable to manage.

Neat will certify applications that support different work styles and vertical use cases. Neat app hub will include apps for:

workplace management for digital signage, visitor management, wayfinding and room bookings, with partners such as Robin, SharingCloud, AppSpace, Clebex and Smarten Spaces

team collaboration with access to online workspaces from partners like Slack, Miro and Mural, plus browser access to a host of enterprise solutions like Jira, Salesforce and Trello

fun, common tools such as WhatsApp, Spotify, and YouTube, and a range of fun and engaging web-based browser tools

Neat Board 50 Delivers Ultimate Flexibility for an Evolving Workplace

The modern workplace not only requires flexible access to a variety of applications, but also spaces that are adaptable to support where and how teams want to collaborate. The Neat Board 50 is a movable, all-in-one collaboration solution that goes beyond video and audio and acts as a digital canvas for any creative or collaborative sessions.

With a 50-inch screen, Neat Board 50 is completely adaptable to any space, even creating a space within a space where needed. Using the revolutionary adaptive stand or adaptive mount, the screen can be effortlessly adjusted up or down for optimal use and viewing with just a touch. Two Neat Board 50s can also be joined together running different apps on each device in the same session for an even more powerful and immersive collaboration and meeting experience. Additionally, Neat Board 50 comes with Neat Active Marker, which provides just the right amount of friction and immediate response to allow users to write, markup or sketch as they naturally would.

"Providing our employees the autonomy to work the way they want is core to the HubSpot way and we've found that fixed, rigid spaces limit the creativity of our teams. We are always striving to be ahead of the curve and appreciate working with a company like Neat that is constantly innovating to solve business challenges," said Ken Papa, Senior Director of Global Real Estate for HubSpot. "Technologies such as the Neat Board 50 that can be moved around to fit the needs of a specific team on a specific day allows employees the freedom to do their best work."

"Yesterday's rigid solutions don't meet the needs of today's workforce. As the office becomes the destination for collaboration, users crave a simpler way to use their powerful collaboration applications also in the meeting space," said Simen Teigre, CEO of Neat. "Just as the cell phone evolved from just doing phone calls to today's smartphone with limitless capabilities, Neat is also changing the game to make meeting space devices supremely flexible with limitless collaboration capabilities."

Neat Pulse, including access to the app hub, will be generally available to customers beginning July 31. Neat Board 50 is priced at $5,990 and is available for pre-order starting today. First customer shipments begin in October with general availability to follow. For more information, visit neat.no and sign up for our virtual event on June 22.

*From Frost Sullivan 2023 UCC Buyers' Survey

