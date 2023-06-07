Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023
07.06.2023 | 15:34
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Hampiðjan transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Hampiðjan's request for admission to trading on
its Main market. 

The shares will be admitted to trading on June 9, 2023.

Short name:        HAMP          
Number of shares:     635.981.049       
Currency:         ISK           
ISIN code:         IS0000000305      
Round Lot:         1 share         
Order book ID:       35457          
Dynamic Volatility Guard: 5%           
Static Volatility Guard:  15%           
Market Cap Segment:    Mid Cap         
Company Identity Number:  590169-3079       
Market:          OMX ICE Equities / 23  
Tick Size Table:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:         XICE          

 ICB Classification

Industry:  40 - Consumer Discretionary       
Subsector: 4020 Consumer Products and    Services
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
