NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Hampiðjan transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Hampiðjan's request for admission to trading on its Main market. The shares will be admitted to trading on June 9, 2023. Short name: HAMP Number of shares: 635.981.049 Currency: ISK ISIN code: IS0000000305 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 35457 Dynamic Volatility Guard: 5% Static Volatility Guard: 15% Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Company Identity Number: 590169-3079 Market: OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XICE ICB Classification Industry: 40 - Consumer Discretionary Subsector: 4020 Consumer Products and Services