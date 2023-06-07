PVcase, a Lithuanian PV software company, has acquired Anderson Optimization and says the integration of the US-based firm's software could allow it to slash design times from weeks to just 20 minutes. PVcase, a Lithuanian solar software company, has acquired Anderson Optimization, a US developer providing a site-selection software platform for large-scale solar power plant design. Anderson Optimization's software assists developers in accurately assessing the feasibility of solar plant construction, considering factors such as interconnection, terrain analysis, solar potential, and environmental ...

