In response to the ever-growing need to monitor for narcotic consumption at community level, Eurofins Environment Testing US will host a webinar, Harnessing Wastewater Surveillance for Illicit Narcotics and Opioids Monitoring, on June 20, 2023, at 1:30 pm EST. The webinar will demonstrate how valuable a tool wastewater surveillance is in comprehending the prevalence and dynamics of substance abuse disorders within communities.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the US continues to face a severe drug overdose epidemic, which has seen an increase in opioid-related deaths. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl and the increased use of stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine contribute to the escalating crisis, affecting communities nationwide. Obtaining accurate and actionable data is vital for effective coordination, strategy development, and community preparedness in the face of the opioid crisis. However, current data collection methods may not provide a comprehensive understanding of drug use trends.

Wastewater surveillance offers a unique opportunity to gather unbiased and accurate data on narcotics consumption at community level. By analyzing composite wastewater samples, this approach detects narcotic compounds and estimates drug consumption prevalence. The technique also serves as an "emergency indicator" for the presence of concerning drugs like fentanyl and its analogues. This enables timely resource allocation and effective emergency response.

Co-presenters for this webinar will be Adam Gushgari, Wastewater National Business Development Manager, Eurofins Environment Testing US and Thep Phomsopha, Consultant Scientist, Eurofins Environment Testing US.

As a PhD student in Arizona State University's Biodesign Center for Environmental Health Engineering, Adam Gushgari pioneered some of the first U.S. projects detecting opioid consumption indicators in wastewater through LC-MS/MS analysis. He also helped develop the first publicly accessible wastewater-based epidemiology campaign in the U.S to assist first responders in identifying hotspots of narcotic use within a community.

Thep Phomsopha has 20 years of experience ranging from working with dioxins, metals, method development, and PFAS analysis. Thep currently leads method development for LC-MS/MS methods for wastewater-based epidemiology.

