CeCors, Inc.: CeCors Forms Committee to Explore Uplisting, Engaging Independent Registered Accounting Firm and Dual Listing Opportunities

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated holding company with two subsidiaries, PsyKey and VetComm, which synergistically contribute to the operations and assets of CeCors Inc. Through these subsidiaries CeCors has made significant progress in achieving internal corporate milestones during fiscal 2022 and into 2023. Management believes these accomplishments and the recent uptick in institutional interest in CeCors, Inc. have positioned the Company to explore various uplisting and dual listing opportunities.

PsyKey, a leading functional coffee manufacturer, delivers premium coffee products and plays a vital role in supporting veterans in their daily lives through the therapeutic and medicinal benefits of their functional coffee formulations. PsyKey aims to enhance individuals' overall well-being and everyday experiences. Additionally, VetComm's dedicated initiative empowers veterans by providing comprehensive education and resources, further reinforcing the Company's commitment to improving the lives of those who have served our country. Together, CeCors' operating assets exemplify how functional coffee can positively impact daily life while supporting and honouring our veterans.

In preparation for implementing the enhanced listing strategies, CeCors has formed an exploratory committee consisting of the Company's management team and industry professionals with extensive experience in navigating both domestic and global markets.

The committee's primary objectives are to identify a suitable independent registered public accounting firm capable of effectively assessing CeCors' financial position and compliance needs and exploring various uplisting or dual listing possibilities. The diverse team of experts will lead CeCors' management group with comprehensive and insightful discussions that will guide the Company in making informed decisions and understanding associated reporting obligations, costs and timelines.

"It is essential for us to communicate how these plans will directly impact our shareholders and further strengthen our position in the market. The recent surge in institutional interest has served as a significant catalyst for us to explore uplisting opportunities. We are committed to addressing this interest and creating a more favourable investment landscape and platform that caters to potential institutional and retail investors," commented Sukhinder Kalsi, Chief Financial Officer and Director of CeCors, Inc.

"Our strategic initiatives, including the potential uplisting and dual listing, are designed to enhance transparency and provide a seamless experience for shareholders across the globe to align with our vision. By pursuing these avenues, we aim to achieve increased liquidity in the market and unlock a broader range of global opportunities as they enable us to attract a diverse set of investors and explore various financing possibilities. We appreciate the trust and support of our shareholders and remain committed to delivering on our promises and maximizing returns on their investments," concluded Sukhinder Kalsi.

