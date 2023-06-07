Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 7

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Ms Heather Manners 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd b) LEI

213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Participating Preference Shares



GG00B4L0PD47 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.97 10,000 This notification relates to the purchase of 10,000 shares in Ms Heather Manners own name. Ms Heather Manners total holding is 10,000 shares. d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,000

£5.97

e) Date of the transaction

05.06.2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Nira Mistry, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

07778 354 517