Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
Tradegate
07.06.23
15:58 Uhr
70,20 Euro
-1,08
-1,52 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,0670,1216:08
70,0670,1216:07
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2023 | 15:50
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilead Sciences: Living with a Rare Blood Cancer: Marion's Story

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Marion grew up very healthy, never even getting colds or the flu - but that changed as she got older.

In her late 50s, Marion's doctor found a cancerous wart that required an intense six weeks of radiation therapy, coupled with chemotherapy. Then nearly five years later, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare form of blood cancer that often occurs in people previously treated with radiation or chemotherapy.

A stem cell transplant is usually key to surviving MDS, but due to Marion's age and chronic conditions, she wasn't a good candidate for a transplant. Instead, her hematologist put her on a medication and she responded well.

Today Marion visits her doctor every four weeks for blood testing and has been treatment-free for more than 18 months.

"I don't look back," she says of her experience. "The disease does not define me. I am still me."

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759805/Gilead-Sciences-Living-with-a-Rare-Blood-Cancer-Marions-Story

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.