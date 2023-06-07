NorthShore Care Supply: NorthShore Adult Diapers Teams Up with Cubs Radio to Reduce Stigma from Incontinence & Bring Awareness to Products for Heavy Control Problems

NorthShore Is Now the Official Sponsor of "Walks by Opposing Pitchers" on Chicago Cubs Radio

GREEN OAKS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / NorthShore Care Supply and their NorthShore® brand of adult diapers are now the official sponsors of "Walks by Opposing Pitchers" on Audacy's Cubs Radio AM670 The Score. The campaign is an extension of NorthShore's successful campaign with Bulls Radio as the sponsor of "Turnovers Forced by The Bulls".



NorthShore uses sports analogies to highlight the prevalence of bladder and bowel control problems that affect one in three adults in the United States. The Cubs Radio campaign helps reduce the stigma related to incontinence and wearing adult diapers. Individuals managing incontinence tend to isolate, delay medical care and limit life activities such as attending sporting events.

"Incontinence is very common, often treatable and, regardless, very manageable," according to Adam Greenberg, founder of NorthShore and Board-Certified Patient Advocate. "Yet people are embarrassed to ask for help, so many stay close to home and avoid fun outings such as attending baseball games."

NorthShore adult diapers' reassuringly strong protection for even the heaviest control problems will be mentioned by the Cubs' broadcast team of Hall of Famers, Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer when the Cubs earn a "Walk" due to their opponents' pitching "control problems".

"Just hearing adult diapers mentioned in everyday conversations by trusted voices can be life-changing for people struggling with blame, shame, and the stigma relating to incontinence," says Greenberg. "Our customers often tell us they will always want to keep their incontinence private, but they shouldn't feel ashamed for needing to wear adult diapers."

About NorthShore

NorthShore was founded in 2002 to empower people to live with the freedom and dignity they deserve and has helped over 2.5 million families keep their loved ones protected from leaks. The company is committed to helping 80 million Americans manage bladder or bowel incontinence, especially those with the heaviest control problems. Our featured NorthShore® brand is the leading premium adult diaper brand in the U.S. and is available at NorthShore.com or by calling (800) 563-0161. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok @NorthShoreCare.

