Security Headers and Probely Strengthen Collaboration To Enhance Vulnerability and API Scanning Technology

World-renowned Researcher Scott Helme Joins Probely as Strategic Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Probely is joining forces with Security Headers to keep Security Headers free to the security community in the long term. Security Headers is a wildly popular tool with the security community having launched nearly 250M Security Headers scans to date.

"By joining forces with Probely, I'm incredibly happy that Security Headers will remain stable and viable for years to come," said Scott Helme, founder of Security Headers and independent security researcher. "I'm also really looking forward to working with Probely's excellent team of technical people to continue to build improvements that will serve the cybersecurity community and help secure the next 250M sites that we scan."

World-renowned security researcher, entrepreneur and international speaker, Helme launched Security Headers in February 2015 to help organizations learn about modern web security features. It has since become the authoritative voice on web security and performance online.

"Security Headers has provided a valuable service to those wishing to improve their security posture for many years. It's been exciting to see Scott build this service up to cover an increasingly broad range of observable website security metrics, and with Probely's support, I can't wait to see what the future holds for this service. Congratulations to both Scott and Probely!" Troy Hunt, founder of "Have I Been Pwned" and Microsoft Regional Director.

"Having launched almost 250M scans to date, Security Headers offers organizations a foundation for security testing," said Nuno Loureiro, CEO of Probely. "Probely is a natural next step to probe deeper. The opportunity to strengthen our collaboration with Scott will only enrich Security Headers and enable us to continue to give back to the community with free security testing tooling."

Users of Security Headers will benefit from Probely's shared commitment and support to keeping security testing available and open for the entire security community. With this partnership, Security Headers will continue to offer free scans, along with a DAST scan from Probely, making it easier than ever for organizations to stay secure.

Read more in Helme's blog here: https://scotthelme.co.uk/security-headers-is-joining-probely/ .

About Probely

Probely is a modern web app & API vulnerability scanning solution that identifies security vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs and provides guidance on fixing them. Designed to narrow the gap between developers, security and operations by seamlessly integrating into the development processes (SDLC) and (CI/CD) to automate security testing across the organization. Probely is democratizing the usage of application security testing tools so that any company can have their web applications or APIs secured - regardless of size or technical expertise. For more information, visit: https://probely.com/ .

Read more on the Probely blog here: https://prbly.us/Joining-Forces-Security-Headers

About Security Headers

Security Headers is a free tool that was designed and built to help website operators learn about ways to improve security. From humble beginnings, Security Headers has grown to be the authoritative voice on the configuration of HTTP Response Headers and conducts millions of scans per month. Continuing our goal of sharing information and helping to educate others, joining Probely will strengthen the project and working together we can better achieve our goals of improving security for everyone. For more information about Security Headers, visit https://securityheaders.com/ . Stay informed with Scott Helme on Twitter .

Media Contact:

Chris Tilton, CMO

Probely

chris@probely.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095193/Helme_and_Loureiro.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/security-headers-and-probely-strengthen-collaboration-to-enhance-vulnerability-and-api-scanning-technology-301844751.html