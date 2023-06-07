Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Jude Bellingham Close to Move to Real Madrid

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / The player Jude Bellingham ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Real Madrid C.F. ("Real Madrid"). This is the today's mutual agreement in principle of the parties. The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed. Moreover, the realization of the transfer is still subject to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).

With realization of this transfer Real Madrid will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of 103.0 m. EUR. In addition, the payment of variable transfer fees up to a maximum total amount of around 30% of the amount of the fixed transfer fee has been agreed. Such variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting successes by Real Madrid and/or sporting successes or performances of the player at Real Madrid in the period of the next six seasons.

As a result of, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2023/2024 financial year in an amount of approx. 77 m. EUR. This amount may further increase subject to the occurrence of conditions agreed upon for the payment of variable transfer fees.

Due to the opening of the FIFA international transfer window from 1 July 2023 onwards and other regulatory association requirements this transfer deal will not fall in the current 2022/2023 financial year, but in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Dortmund, 7 June 2023

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

