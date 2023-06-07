Anzeige
07.06.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Nordax Bank AB (publ) changes name to NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) (275/23)

Referring to the press release published on June 07, 2023, the issuer of bonds
will change company name to NOBA Bank Group AB (publ). 

As of June 09, 2023, the following bond loans issued by Nordax Bank AB (publ)
will change issuer name, long name, short name, trading code and FISN. ISIN
codes will remain unchanged. 

New issuer name:  NOBA Bank Group AB (publ)
Unchanged ISIN:  SE0013360575       
New long name:   NOBA Bank 104      
New short name:  NOBA 0104        
New trading code: NOBA_0104        
New FISN:     NOBA/FRN MTN 20241217  
                      
                      
Unchanged ISIN:  SE0016274310       
New long name:   NOBA Bank 105      
New short name:  NOBA 105         
New trading code: NOBA_105         
New FISN:     NOBA/FRN MTN 20250207  
                      
                      
Unchanged ISIN:  SE0012013134       
New long name:   NOBA Bank 201      
New short name:  NOBA 201         
New trading code: NOBA_201         
New FISN:     NOBA/FRN MTN 20290528  

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
