Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Nordax Bank AB (publ) changes name to NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) (275/23)

Referring to the press release published on June 07, 2023, the issuer of bonds will change company name to NOBA Bank Group AB (publ). As of June 09, 2023, the following bond loans issued by Nordax Bank AB (publ) will change issuer name, long name, short name, trading code and FISN. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. New issuer name: NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) Unchanged ISIN: SE0013360575 New long name: NOBA Bank 104 New short name: NOBA 0104 New trading code: NOBA_0104 New FISN: NOBA/FRN MTN 20241217 Unchanged ISIN: SE0016274310 New long name: NOBA Bank 105 New short name: NOBA 105 New trading code: NOBA_105 New FISN: NOBA/FRN MTN 20250207 Unchanged ISIN: SE0012013134 New long name: NOBA Bank 201 New short name: NOBA 201 New trading code: NOBA_201 New FISN: NOBA/FRN MTN 20290528 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.