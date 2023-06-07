Mezocsát, a 233 MW solar plant in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hungary, has officially commenced operations.The Hungarian government has announced that a 233 MW solar power plant has begun commercial operations in the municipality of Mezocsát, in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county, northern Hungary. "Hungary imports 76% of its energy, and reducing the reliance on natural gas and increasing the share of electricity from alternative sources are key goals," tweeted Energy Minister Csaba Lantos. "The inauguration of the Mezocsát power plant, the country's largest solar farm, is a step toward achieving these objectives." ...

