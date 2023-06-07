DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 65+ Key Companies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm, Assesses DelveInsight

The prevalence of cholangiocarcinoma has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of cholangiocarcinoma and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat cholangiocarcinoma to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Eisai, Janssen Research & Development, 3D Medicines, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ' Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight - 2023 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline cholangiocarcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the cholangiocarcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's cholangiocarcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 65+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline therapies for cholangiocarcinoma treatment.

Key cholangiocarcinoma companies such as Merck KGaA, Eisai Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, 3D Medicines, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, TransThera Sciences, RedHill Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Elevation oncology, Senhwa Biosciences, InnoCare Pharma, Genoscience Pharma, Intensity therapeutics, Elucida Oncology, GlaxoSmithKline, Verismo Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Toray Industries, Inc, Kinnate Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wellmarker Bio, Arbele Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Xencor, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, and others are evaluating new cholangiocarcinoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Camrelizumab, Niraparib, Irinotecan Liposome, ABC294640, Bintrafusp alfa, TT-00420, Erdafitinib, E7090, 3D185, HMPL-453, Derazantinib, Abemaciclib, Seribantumab, CX-4945, ICP-192, GNS561, INT230-6, SynKIR-110, STP705, LY3410738, TRK-950, KIN-3248, BI 905711, WM-S1-030, ARB202, NGM831, ELI-002 2P, XmAb20717, CPL304110, and others.

In May 2023, Richard Kim discussed the investigation of RLY-4008 for the treatment of patients with cholangiocarcinoma harboring an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. RLY-4008 is a highly selective, irreversible FGFR2 inhibitor currently under evaluation in the phase 1/2 REFOCUS trial (NCT04526106). Preliminary data reported at the 2022 ESMO Congress showed that patients with FGFR inhibitor-naïve cholangiocarcinoma who had an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement (n = 17) experienced an overall response rate of 88.2%.

In April 2023, Nuvectis Pharma provided highlights from the poster presentation of NXP800 at the American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, FL. The robust preclinical activity demonstrated by NXP8000 in these CCA PDX models was believed to be served as good indicators for potential clinical benefit. CCA is a very difficult-to-treat disease with poor outcomes and today's results provide promise for patients in the future.

In April 2023, Verismo Therapeutics received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug, SynKIR-110. SynKIR-110 is an investigational drug to treat serious diseases and life-threatening conditions, specifically mesothelin-expressing mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma.

In January 2023, Taiho Oncology, Inc. announced the publication of results from the pivotal Phase 2 FOENIX-CCA2 clinical trial of futibatinib in the January 19, 2023 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). In the FOENIX-CCA2 trial, futibatinib showed clinically meaningful benefit in previously treated patients with FGFR2 fusion/rearrangement-positive iCCA, including an objective response rate of 42%, as assessed by independent review, and a median response duration of 9.7 months. Treatment with futibatinib resulted in durable responses and survival that surpassed historical data with chemotherapy in patients with previously treated iCCA.

In October 2022, Invitae announced a partnership with AstraZeneca to use Invitae's Ciitizen natural history data in a retrospective and prospective study of patients diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer. This partnership will enable sharing of high-quality, patient-consented data from the patient community of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF), a leading patient advocacy group whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those with cholangiocarcinoma.

In November 2022, The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ZB131 for treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, according to the agent's manufacturer. ZB131 (ZielBio) is a monoclonal antibody with a high affinity and specificity for cancer-specific plectin.

The cholangiocarcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage cholangiocarcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the cholangiocarcinoma clinical trial landscape.

Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

Cholangiocarcinoma is an epithelial cell cancer that arises from several places within the biliary network and exhibits cholangiocyte differentiation markers. The most recent anatomical classifications include intrahepatic, perihilar, and distal cholangiocarcinoma. Many occurrences of cholangiocarcinoma occur without a specific risk factor, but a variety of risk factors have been found, including primary hepatobiliary illness, genetic diseases, toxic exposures, and infections. Like many other cancers, cholangiocarcinoma develops from precursor lesions such as the more common biliary intraepithelial neoplasia and the less common intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasm. Mutations in various oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes cause the normal epithelium to become one of these premalignant lesions. Cholangiocarcinomas have mutations in genes such as RAS, BRAF, p52, SMAD4, and others, but the exact molecular mechanism has not been discovered. Basic laboratory tests for the liver should include aminotransferases, alkaline phosphatase, and total/indirect/direct bilirubin. Cholangiocarcinoma can be treated medically or surgically, although surgery is the only curative option.

A snapshot of the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA E7090 Eisai Phase II Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral Camrelizumab Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Niraparib GlaxoSmithKline Phase II Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors; Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors Oral HMPL-453 Hutchison MediPharma Phase II Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists NA XmAb20717 Xencor Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous

Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The cholangiocarcinoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of cholangiocarcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, EphA2 receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Src-Family kinase inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors

Key Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Merck KGaA, Eisai Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, 3D Medicines, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, TransThera Sciences, RedHill Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Elevation oncology, Senhwa Biosciences, InnoCare Pharma, Genoscience Pharma, Intensity therapeutics, Elucida Oncology, GlaxoSmithKline, Verismo Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Toray Industries, Inc, Kinnate Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wellmarker Bio, Arbele Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Xencor, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, and others.

Key Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Camrelizumab, Niraparib, Irinotecan Liposome, ABC294640, Bintrafusp alfa, TT-00420, Erdafitinib, E7090, 3D185, HMPL-453, Derazantinib, Abemaciclib, Seribantumab, CX-4945, ICP-192, GNS561, INT230-6, SynKIR-110, STP705, LY3410738, TRK-950, KIN-3248, BI 905711, WM-S1-030, ARB202, NGM831, ELI-002 2P, XmAb20717, CPL304110, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 5. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 10. Inactive Products in the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline 11. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 12. Key Companies 13. Key Products in the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17. Analyst Views 18. Appendix

