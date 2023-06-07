The "Germany Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database (excel) product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 140 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Ansbach, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Flensburg, Frankfurt, Furstenfeldbruck, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlstein, Karlsruhe, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Limburg, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Saarland, Stuttgart.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

In Germany, Frankfurt, being the major location, is the primary data center hub in Germany, with more than 40 existing third-party data centers.

Frankfurt is the major data center hub in Germany. The majority of the data center facilities are in this city.

The Top 3 operators, NTT, Equinix, and Digital Reality, contribute to over 50% of the existing IT Load Capacity in the Germany Data Center Market.

Regarding geography, Frankfurt accounts for more than 60% of the rack capacity in the Germany Data Center Market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (140 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, Colt Data Centre Services, Global Switch, Telehouse, Hetzner Online, Penta Infra, Noris Network, Iron Mountain, SpaceNet Data Center, Lumen Technologies (Level 3/CenturyLink), ITENOS, Data Center One, China Mobile, Telemaxx, IP Exchange (q.beyong), Carrier Colo, MK NETZDIENSTE, Pfalzkom, envia TEL, DARZ, PYUR (HL KOMM), DOKOM 21, FirstColo, PlusServer, TMR Telekommunikation, EdgeConneX, IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg), TWLKOM, EMC HostCo, GTT (interoute), NET-BUILD, STACKIT, ratiokontakt, GRASS-MERKUR, Contabo, Planet IC, Trusted-Colo, SpeedBone, Comarch, Artfiles, Centron, 3U Telecom, EVF Data Center, ISPpro Internet, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, Maincubes, NewTelco, Yondr, P3, Damac Data Centers, Green Mountain-KMW, Data Castle.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9p6zz9

