Press release Paris, 7 June 2023

Since 2000, the Centre Pompidou has hosted the Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) Foundation Prize, which each year recognises a young artist from France's emerging art scene. The works by the winners are donated to the Centre's Musée National d'Art Moderne, thus enhancing its collections in a unique way. The winner also benefits from financial support to complete a personal project internationally.

The 23rd edition of the Pernod Ricard Corporate Foundation Prize was won by the artist Elsa Werth (born in Paris in 1985, where she still lives and works), on the occasion of the collective exhibition "Horizones", created by Clément Dirié, curator of the 2022 edition of this annual gathering of the French contemporary art scene. Elsa Werth has been presented with her award on 6 June 2023, marking the addition of her artworks to the collections of the Centre Pompidou.

Elsa Werth's work takes multiple forms: installations, sculptures, videos, artists' books and sound pieces. She spotlights ordinary actions and everyday habits associated with contemporary activities and rituals by highlighting them and destabilizing them through movement, subversion of purpose and disruption.

With genuine economy of resources, her creations are anti-spectacular. Her choice of materials are the fabric of everyday life objects, words, shapes and symbols with which and through which we live our lives. Common items in every sense of the word common because they are ordinary but also because they are shared. As part of the Pernod Ricard Corporate Foundation Prize, the Centre Pompidou has received the 2019 Color Strip video; Un jour dans le Monde (A Day in Le Monde) (23 February 2022), the 2022 sound installation Abracadabra! and the 2023 artwork Business

Color Strip, 2019

In this video, representations of all the flags of the world are put together and placed end to end. The images scroll across the screen alternating stripes, colours and symbols, each one emerging as a potential pictorial composition. The moving flow is punctuated with pauses where two flags meet, with the encounter resulting in unexpected graphic landscapes. Being slightly out of sync, the familiar national symbols give shape to new horizons. Through this work, we are invited to reflect on the complex notion of territories. Alluding to the crises that are currently affecting almost every part of the world, this work calls on us to experience a new closeness and a geography that needs to be redefined.

Un jour dans le Monde (23 February 2022)

The 23 February 2022 edition of Le Monde was altered to display only the names of the countries cited in the articles, with all the other content deleted. Page after page, an atlas with a geography transformed by current events takes shape. Alluding to the crises that are currently affecting almost every part of the world, this work invites us to experience a new closeness and territories to be redefined.

Abracadabra!, 2022

This work brings two opposing worlds face to face: that of magic and that of the everyday.

This sound artwork has been developed based on the repetition of a magic spell connected with sounds which, whilst evoking our environment, are not immediately identifiable. Broadcast at random, they simultaneously elicit surprise and break the spell.

Business, 2023

The sound artwork Business was created in the form of a song whose lyrics make ironic reference to the financialization of social interactions and the monetisation of relationships between individuals.

These four pieces are joining the Centre Pompidou's collection following works by Didier Marcel, Natacha Lesueur, Tatiana Trouvé, Boris Achour, Matthieu Laurette, Mircea Cantor, Loris Gréaud, Vincent Lamouroux, Christophe Berdaguer Marie Péjus, Raphaël Zarka, Ida Tursic Wilfried Mille, Isabelle Cornaro Benoît Maire, Adrien Missika, Katinka Bock, Lili Reynaud-Dewar, Camille Blatrix, Florian Pugnaire David Raffini, Clément Cogitore, Caroline Mesquita, Liv Schulman, and Marco Ávila Forero, all previous winners of the Pernod Ricard Corporate Foundation Prize, between 1999 and 2021.

