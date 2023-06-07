Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting May 31st, 2023 22 707 209 32 468 624

A total number of 32 468 624 voting rights were attached to the 22 707 209 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 30 848voting rights attached to the 30 848 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

The change in the total number of shares making up the capital compared with the previous monthly statement results from the decision of the Board of Directors which, at its meeting on May 10, 2023 and in accordance with the delegation granted to it by the General Meeting of June 24, 2022, cancelled 315 530 shares purchased for cancellation under the share buyback program.

