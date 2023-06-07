Sparks Group Named to ClearlyRated's Inaugural Best Staffing Firms for Women List

DC Metropolitan Area-headquartered company earns distinction as equality pioneer

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Sparks Group, a leading staffing firm, announced today that they have qualified for the inaugural 2023 Best Staffing Firms for Women list for providing an exceptional experience for the women in their company. ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women winners have proven to be industry leaders in gender equity and advancement. In order to qualify for inclusion on the Best Staffing Firms for Women list, a firm must invite feedback from 100% of their internal staff on the overall experience of working at the firm. Further, women must comprise at least 47% of the workforce, rate the firm highly, and be highly represented in leadership roles.

Fewer than 0.2% of staffing firms in the United States and Canada qualified to earn the Best Staffing Firms for Women designation, making this a prestigious recognition for staffing firms seeking to hire and retain top internal talent.

"This award is a reflection of the incredible women who have helped shape this company," said CEO/Owner Steve Sparks. "Starting in 1970 with our co-founder - Joan Sparks - our culture of respect and equality continues today with the guidance of our president, Evette Baker. I'm proud to have seen so many women rise to leadership and success at Sparks Group."

"It is an honor and a privilege to receive this award," said President Evette Baker. "We have the distinct honor of working with so many outstanding internal employees, companies, and candidates that represent this prestigious group on a daily basis."

Founded in 1970 as an administrative temporary staffing firm, today Sparks Group is a premier provider of professional, technical, administrative, and creative talent for organizations looking to make their next great hire. We hold long-term partnerships with many of the area's top employers, spanning a diverse mix of industries. Our areas of specialization include: Accounting and Finance, Administrative and Office Support, Contracts and Acquisitions, Customer Service and Call Center, Human Resources and Talent Acquisition, Information Technology, Creative and Marketing, and Financial Services.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

