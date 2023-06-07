Sappi North America: Sappi Wins SEAL Business Sustainability and Telly Awards

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / - Sappi North America Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, announced today two notable award wins. Sappi won one of the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards in the Environmental Initiatives category for the TUBEL-flushing improvement project at its Cloquet mill. Sappi also took silver in the Telly Awards, Branded Content - Campaign: Recruitment category, for its Somerset mill video.

"We're proud to receive this prestigious recognition from both the SEAL and Telly Awards," said Patti Groh, Director of Communications for Sappi North America. "These initiatives speak directly to our core mission: driving sustainability and empowering our employees. We launched the Cloquet water-savings project with our commitment to environmentally friendly manufacturing in mind, and the Somerset recruitment video beautifully highlights how our employees play an integral role in bringing impactful initiatives to fruition."

The TUBEL-flushing improvement project at the company's Cloquet mill was recognized by SEAL for its ability to reassess existing systems and develop new best practices for responsible consumption and production. The impact of the project was a reduction in water use of over 2 million gallons of water annually and 3.2 million pounds of steam, resulting in energy, water and cost savings. The SEAL Awards celebrate companies and leaders across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability and develop innovative initiatives that will positively impact the environment for centuries to come.

The Somerset mill video, created in collaboration with VSA Partners (VSA) and Mayday Productions, highlights the impact potential recruits can make as a Sappi employee, and how current employees play a vital role in driving world-class sustainability initiatives and research and development work with cutting-edge technology that makes a global impact. The video was recognized by Telly for its ability to expel outdated perceptions of the paper industry, and to demonstrate that Sappi is a dynamic and thriving workplace where talented people are welcomed and empowered.

The Telly Awards recognize local, regional and cable television commercials, as well as non-broadcast video and programming. Telly Award winners are some of the most respected and notable advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

To learn more about Sappi's award-winning initiatives, please visit: https://www.sappi.com/.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com

