Inogen Alliance: Understanding Environmental Contaminants: A Primer for Businesses

In recent years, concerns over environmental contamination and its impact on our planet have become increasingly urgent. Corporations play a significant role in mitigating and remediating any environmental contamination that results from their manufacturing processes, supply chains, and waste management practices.



This high-level primer will offer your organization a clearer understanding of the types of environmental contaminants, their sources, and their associated health risks.

What Is an Environmental Contaminant?

A contaminant is any substance that is introduced through human activities into an environment where it does not belong. While these substances at times come from natural sources, their introduction into the environment can have harmful effects on human health and the ecosystem.



For example, lead is a naturally occurring element, yet it has a toxic effect on the human body. If an industry working with lead were to release lead-tainted wastewater into the surrounding environment, it could result in a devastating public health crisis.

Types of Environmental Contaminants

The following categories of environmental contaminants have the greatest negative impact on human health and the ecosystem.

Chemical contaminants

These substances include things like pesticides, industrial chemicals, and heavy metals. Chemical contaminants can enter the soil, air, and water.



Chemical contaminants can cause a range of health problems, including respiratory problems, cancer, reproductive problems, and neurological problems. They can also harm wildlife and aquatic ecosystems by disrupting the chemistry of natural systems.

Biological contaminants

These contaminants are living organisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. They can be released into the environment through activities such as agriculture or waste management.

Biological contaminants can cause a range of health problems, from mild skin irritations to severe infections.

Physical contaminants

These are materials or particles that are released into the environment by corporations and can include things like plastic waste, debris, and construction materials.



Physical contaminants can accumulate in the environment and cause harm to both wildlife and humans. The proliferation of plastics into the environment is a prime example of how physical contaminants can broadly disrupt ecosystems, with fish in the North Pacific ingesting up to 24,000 tons of plastic each year.

Radiological contaminants

These are substances that emit ionizing radiation and can include things like uranium, plutonium, and radium.



Radiological contaminants can be released into the environment by corporations through activities such as nuclear power generation or nuclear waste disposal. Exposure to these contaminants can have serious health effects.

Mixed contaminants

These are a combination of the above types of contaminants. For example, the waste stream from a manufacturing process may contain both chemical and physical contaminants.

Mixed contaminants can be particularly challenging to manage and can require specialized treatment and disposal methods.

Sources of Environmental Contamination

Environmental contamination is caused by a variety of human activities. Some of the most significant sources are:

Industrial processes : Industries release a wide variety of contaminants into the environment, including chemicals, heavy metals, and particulate matter.

: Industries release a wide variety of contaminants into the environment, including chemicals, heavy metals, and particulate matter. Agricultural activities : Agricultural practices such as the use of pesticides, fertilizers, and animal waste can contaminate water, soil, and air.

: Agricultural practices such as the use of pesticides, fertilizers, and animal waste can contaminate water, soil, and air. Transportation : Cars, trucks, and other vehicles emit contaminants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter.

: Cars, trucks, and other vehicles emit contaminants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. Waste disposal : Improper waste disposal can result in the release of hazardous chemicals and other contaminants into the environment.

: Improper waste disposal can result in the release of hazardous chemicals and other contaminants into the environment. Energy production : Contaminants such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and mercury can be byproducts of energy production.

: Contaminants such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and mercury can be byproducts of energy production. Mining activities: Mining can result in the release of toxic chemicals and heavy metals into the environment.

Health Risks Associated with Environmental Contamination

Environmental contaminants can pose significant health risks to humans. The specific health risks depend on the type of contaminant and the level of exposure.

Health risks associated with environmental contaminants include:

Respiratory Problems : Exposure to airborne particulate matter can cause respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema.

: Exposure to airborne particulate matter can cause respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema. Cancer : Many environmental contaminants, such as asbestos, benzene, and dioxins, are known or suspected carcinogens. Exposure to these substances can increase the risk of developing various types of cancer, including lung, liver, and bladder cancer.

: Many environmental contaminants, such as asbestos, benzene, and dioxins, are known or suspected carcinogens. Exposure to these substances can increase the risk of developing various types of cancer, including lung, liver, and bladder cancer. Reproductive Problems : Exposure to certain environmental contaminants, such as lead, mercury, and phthalates, can cause reproductive problems such as infertility, miscarriage, and birth defects.

: Exposure to certain environmental contaminants, such as lead, mercury, and phthalates, can cause reproductive problems such as infertility, miscarriage, and birth defects. Neurological Problems : Some environmental contaminants, such as lead and mercury, can cause neurological problems such as developmental delays, cognitive impairment, and behavioral problems.

: Some environmental contaminants, such as lead and mercury, can cause neurological problems such as developmental delays, cognitive impairment, and behavioral problems. Cardiovascular Disease: Exposure to ozone and airborne particulate matter can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and stroke.

It is important to minimize exposure to these substances through effective environmental management practices. The work of industrial hygiene is to understand these environmental risks in the workplace, playing a vital role in the health and safety of workers across the globe.

