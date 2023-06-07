Breezer Ventures, Inc.: Breezer Ventures Inc., Along with it's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Magnum Finest Spirits Inc., Reports Current Status, Non Shell Status, and Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / BreezerVentures Inc. ("the company" or "Breezer") (OTC PINK:BRZV) is reporting on the Company's Current Status, and Non ShellStatus, along with a Corporate Update on Breezer's wholly owned subsidiary, MAGNUM FINEST SPIRITSINC.

On 03/31/2023, Breezer filed its amended Quarterly Report dated 12/31/2022 to clarify its Non Shell status. Breezer also filed an Attorney Letter with respect to Current Information-Legal Opinion Letter dated 04/06/2023 in respect of the above Quarterly Report, clarifying Breezer's Non Shell status.Breezer filed it's most recentquarterly report, for the periodended March 31, 2023, on May 15, 2023, maintaining current reporting status.

Breezer is focused on the rolloutof its new products, and building its brand, Magnum 1770.

Breezer plans to file with FINRA, for a new name and symbol change, to reflect its focus on MAGNUM FINEST SPIRITSINC., a distilled spirits and marketing companywith an exceptional line of products, and a centurieslong history of distilling tradition.

Magnum's management and marketing executives recently attended one of the largest National Industry events,the Bar and Restaurant Expo, held March 18-20, 2023, in Las Vegas , NV. With over 11,000 Buyers, the expo was the largestevent in 5 years.

Magnum showcased its premium products,innovative and environmentally conscious functional packagingtechnology, with its distinctive and memorable labeling.

Freddy Figueroa, Breezer CEO revealed that "Our Magnum 1770 products were enthusiastically receivedby industry heavyweights, distributors, bar and restaurant/ businessowners, and attendees alike! It was rewarding to see that our team's focus on all the details were payingoff, and appreciated, and that our innovations will be a disruptor in the industry."

Magnum expects in the coming months to be announcing some exciting additions to it's team, as well as the launchof some new trending products, and efforts to bolster the company's asset base.

About Breezer Ventures Inc. / MagnumFinest Spirits Inc.

Magnum is a distilledspirits and marketingcompany offering productswith a centuries long historyof outstanding quality.

What separates Magnum from the pack is functionally innovative and environmentally consciouspackaging, using its distinctive bag in a box (BIB) technology, and innovative billboard style labeling.

Never to be associated with discount or bulk, top shelf Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka,an esteemed Gin, as well as trendingflavored Spirits.

Magnum 1770 will use the catch phrase:

"250 years of familydistilling fine spirits,legally since 2015."

The company plans to expand on it's relationships with the big box wine and liquor stores, warehouseliquor emporiums, traditional liquor stores, VIP and trendingrestaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Magnum has offices in Las VegasNV, and SouthernCalifornia. Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

