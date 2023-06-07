Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a summary of its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

For the first quarter of 2023, the company has shown a mixed financial performance in comparison to the previous period for the three months ended March 31,2023. The Company has continued improvements in mine planning and mining operations, process plant optimization and increased processing of third-party mineralized material.

The main operational and financial results for the first quarter 2023 are as follows (1):

Revenue of $27.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $24.44 million in the same period of 2022.

A total of 10,194 ounces of gold were produced during Q1 2023 compared to 12,766 ounces of gold during Q1 2022, a decrease of 20%. During Q1 2023 the plant processed 115,729 tonnes compared to 113,976 tonnes in Q1 2022. Gold grades decreased in Q1 2023 to 2.84 grams/tonne from 3.63 grams/tonne in Q1 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.5M compared to $8.1M for the first quarter of 2022 (a 20.1% decrease).

for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.5M compared to $8.1M for the first quarter of 2022 (a 20.1% decrease). The income from operations in the first quarter of 2023 of $3.9 million compared to $3.4 million in Q1 2022 reflects the decrease of exploration and evaluation expenditures.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.3M compared to an income of $1.3M for the first quarter of 2022 (a 124% decrease).

The average realized gold price ( 2 ) for the first quarter of 2023 was US$1,715/ounce compared to US$1,709/ounce for the first quarter of 2022 (a 0.4% increase).

for the first quarter of 2023 was US$1,715/ounce compared to US$1,709/ounce for the first quarter of 2022 (a 0.4% increase). Cash cost per ounce sold ( 2 ) for the first quarter of 2023 was US$1,323 compared to $1,146 for the first quarter 2022 (a 15.5% increase).

for the first quarter of 2023 was US$1,323 compared to $1,146 for the first quarter 2022 (a 15.5% increase). AISC per ounce sold (2) for the first quarter of 2023 was US$1,363 compared to $1,252 for the first quarter of 2022 (a 8.8% increase).

Summary of main operating and financial results Q1 2023

$CAD 000's

For the three months ended

March 31,



For the Years ended

2023



2022



2022



2021



2020 Plant Process data



























Gold produced (ounces)

10,194



12,766



48,955



37,867



20,301 Gold sold (ounces)

11,681



11,011



47,848



38,634



18,413



















Operating data (2) (Currency: CAD)

















Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)

2,320



2,164



2,153



2,097



2,295 Total cash costs ($/oz sold)

1,789



1,451



1,656



1,532



1,642 AISC ($/oz sold)

1,843



1,586



1,816



1,702



1,731 All-in costs ($/oz sold)

1,848



1,650



1,838



1,744



1,800



















Operating data (2) (Currency: USD)

















Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)

1,715



1,709



1,654



1,673



1,711 Total cash costs ($/oz sold)

1,323



1,146



1,273



1,222



1,224 AISC ($/oz sold)

1,363



1,252



1,396



1,358



1,290 All-in costs ($/oz sold)

1,366



1,303



1,412



1,391



1,342



















Financial data (Currency: CAD 000's)

















Revenue

27,646



24,437



105,274



83,233



43,905 Cost of sales

23,881



20,277



93,348



71,786



37,488 Gain (Loss) from mine operations

3,765



4,161



11,926



11,447



6,417 Exploration and evaluation expenditures

53



700



1,044



1,648



1,259 General and administrative expenses

719



774



3,273



3,034



2,338 EBITDA (2)

7,313



8,089



18,374



18,918



12,533 Adjusted EBITDA (2)

6,463



8,085



22,632



21,425



13,279 Gain (Loss) from operations

3,902



3,401



3,689



5,907



2,839 Interest expense and other income

4,202



2,130



11,059



9,436



7,359 Net Gain (Loss)

(300)



1,271



(8,314)



(5,600)



(6,050) Net Gain (Loss) per share, basic and fully diluted

(0.00)



0.00



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)

(1) This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2023 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(2) Non-IFRS performance measures. For more information, refer to the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Average realized gold price, Cash Cost, AISC and All-in Cost in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the period ended March 31, 2023 MD&A.

Cisneros Project

The Company owns and operates the Cisneros Project, located in the Municipality of Santo Domingo (Antioquia, Colombia) and approximately 70-km from the city of Medellin. The Cisneros Project consists of two operating, underground mines, Guaico and Guayabito and a processing plant with a newly expanded capacity of 1,200-tonnes/day, tailings deposit and a 10 km pipeline. Flotation and gravity concentrates are produced and sold through internationally recognized trading houses.

The Company controls the mineral rights to a large, consolidated land package of approximately 17,000 hectares and maintains an active exploration program. This program helps to identify and confirm resources around current mines.

Of the total ounces of gold produced, 70% came from the Company's Guaico - Guayabito mine production the remaining 30% corresponds to mineralized material acquired from third parties.

Mine Technical Services (MTS) audited the Cisneros Mineral Resource estimate and completed an independent mineral resource estimate for validation purposes. Differences were generally less than 10% in tonnes, grade and contained metal.

Mineral Resources for the project were classified under the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves by applying a cut-off grade that incorporated mining costs, process operating costs, metallurgical recovery parameters and commodity prices.

The Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource estimate is David G. Thomas, P.Geo of MTS. Mineral resources are reported using a long-term metal price of $1,800/troy oz USD. Variable marginal cut-off grades were applied depending on the anticipated mining method. Resources have an effective date of October 1, 2022.

The updated MRE for Cisneros has been completed according to CIM Definition Standards and it is supported by a NI 43-101 independent report published and filed on the Company's website and SEDAR profile on December 16, 2022.

Qualified Persons

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo., Consultant to Antioquia Gold, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

For further information on Antioquia Gold Inc. contact:

Gonzalo de Losada - CEO

Thomas Kelly - Director

Antioquia Gold Inc.

Email: info@antioquiagold.com

www.antioquiagoldinc.com

Phone 57 604 6041948

