Everest Group Research Firm Names Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions in the human capital marketplace, announces its Recruitment Solutions division is positioned as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services for the fifth year in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment.

"Current labor market data shows that there are more jobs open than available talent," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "While finding the right candidates continues to be challenging for our clients, this achievement demonstrates that our team continues to build creative agile solutions that provide the best possible talent and experiences for their candidates and hiring teams, allowing the HR and TA teams we support to be more strategic in their roles."

The Everest Group Peak Matrix report is a trusted and fact-based analysis of providers and their solutions. To arrive at the 2023 results, the PEAK Matrix examined 49 RPO providers by their evaluation dimensions: market impact and vision & capability.

"Attracting, recruiting and retaining talent in 2023 is very different than most people could have imagined," said Andrea Shepherd, senior vice president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "With an emphasis on finding the right talent for our clients business need, who aligns well to the organizations culture using the RESPECT methodology, and being featured as a Major Contender again, it shows our teams are delivering on the promise to help organizations recruit and retain the best candidates."

In their full report, Everest Group highlights many Engage2Excel strengths, including its proprietary CRM Tool called Recruitment Machine, and they are the only provider who offers recruitment and engagement services. In addition, Engage2Excel supports a vast array of clients from varied industries and sizes that take advantage of its value-added services, like talent consulting and audits.

Everest Group has prepared an excerpt report based on its findings, which can be found here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients attract and retain their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

