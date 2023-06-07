Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 11-Year, 1-Month Lease at Office Property in Fort Lauderdale, FL

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it has executed an 11-year, 1-month lease with Moss & Associates LLC ("Moss") for the entirety of its 119,224 SF office building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, commencing on June 1, 2023. Moss had been subleasing approximately 40% of the building and had previously executed a 5-year, 4-month deal beyond the sublease term for that space. It will now expand into the full building on a longer-term direct lease with Gladstone Commercial.

"We are very excited to have Moss expand into the remaining three floors, preserving the building as a single-tenant asset," said EJ Wislar, Chief Investment Officer of Gladstone Commercial.

"This long-term deal reflects Moss's commitment to the space and their desire to expand their relationship with us," added Greg Yayac, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial. "We strive to develop strong partnerships with our tenants, and we look forward to continuing to work with them."

"Our ability to execute this deal in an overall challenging leasing environment highlights the quality of the asset," said Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 137 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.2 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

