Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Industry leaders Dejan Roljic, CEO of GoCrypto, and Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex, proudly announced the official listing of GoCrypto's (GoC) token on the Bitfinex exchange. Trading in the GoC/USDT and GoC/USD pairs is now live.





GoCrypto, a leading provider of crypto payment infrastructure is making its mark at Money2020 by showcasing cutting-edge crypto payment point-of-sale solutions at its booth (D150).

As part of this prominent payments event, the two industry pioneers gathered to discuss the progress achieved through the Plan B initiative in the newest and most technologically advanced Bitcoin City in Europe. The groundbreaking Lugano Plan B initiative, launched in autumn 2022, has successfully introduced crypto payments infrastructure throughout Lugano, Switzerland, a significant milestone in driving the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

At the core of this initiative lies the integration of state-of-the-art crypto payment software into smart POS terminals, facilitating seamless payments in Bitcoin on the Lightning Network and USDT, the leading stablecoin. By embracing these innovative technologies, GoCrypto empowers businesses to accept crypto payments securely and efficiently and get settled in their preferred cryptocurrency or local fiat currency without any volatility risk. Merchants who use GoCrypto's services, unlock new opportunities through access to a vast customer base of over 420 million crypto holders while enjoying low transaction fees and the most advanced payment infrastructure available. Currently, over 250 brick-and-mortar locations in Lugano have already embraced crypto POS terminals.

Card, Crypto and Digital Payments on One Device

Taking its initiative to new heights, GoCrypto is proud to unveil its Holistic Point-of-Sale (POS) system, enhancing the customer experience by supporting card, crypto, and digital payments seamlessly. This groundbreaking payment orchestration equips businesses with a versatile range of payment methods, with the flexibility to integrate new trends as they emerge. Complemented by a robust analytical system, this infrastructure provides businesses with comprehensive insights into their analytics, operations, and accounting.

Building on its success, GoCrypto has recently launched its tailored holistic solution specifically designed for the Swiss market and is poised to promote its comprehensive services throughout the Lugano region. Moreover, GoCrypto's commitment to expanding its global reach extends to El Salvador, where the company has firmly established its presence and is actively collaborating with key stakeholders in the local payments market and government. By leveraging its advanced and reliable Bitcoin payments infrastructure, GoCrypto aims to empower the Salvadoran nation to harness the full potential of blockchain payments.





GoCrypto is currently spearheading the development of a pioneering blockchain-based payment scheme, marking a significant leap forward in streamlining financial processes and fostering inclusivity. This groundbreaking initiative is poised to address crucial challenges in cross-border payments, remittance issues, high-inflation markets, and the unbanked population.

By providing access to financial services for individuals without traditional bank accounts, as well as offering stability amidst volatile local currencies plagued by high inflation rates, the scheme emerges as a transformative force.

Through the replacement of conventional payment rails with cutting-edge blockchain technology, users will have the unprecedented ability to make payments using blockchain-backed payment cards on blockchain-supported infrastructure.

About the GoC Token

The GoC token is used for payments on the GoCrypto platform and in the scope of its tokenback program. Additionally, the token facilitates payments and participation in the GoCrypto 2.0 decentralized payments protocol, where the GoC token could in the future act as a governance token and enable the users to participate in DAO governance, staking, yield farming, referral program, NFT minting & trading, and more.

The GoC token can also be utilized in the newly launched GoCrypto NFT Store.

GoCrypto Decentralized eCommerce

The GoC token is a multichain utility token issued on the Polygon (MATIC), BNB Smart Chain (BSC), Bitcoin Cash (SLP) blockchain, and Smart Bitcoin Cash (smartBCH), with plans to expand to additional chains in the near future.

The total supply of the GoC token is 299,095,759; GoC and will never exceed this amount, no matter how many blockchains the GoC token supports.

About GoCrypto: GoCrypto is a leading provider of the most technologically advanced crypto payments infrastructure, globally present and servicing more 420 million crypto holders. Its cutting-edge crypto payments point-of-sale solutions seamlessly enable businesses to accept crypto payments in-store or online. Embracing the power of blockchain technology, GoCrypto is at the forefront of driving mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, empowering businesses to embrace the future of payments.

About Bitfinex: Bitfinex is a leading cryptocurrency exchange, offering a robust platform for trading and investing in digital assets. Focused on security, innovation, and user experience, Bitfinex provides a wide range of trading options and advanced features, catering to the needs of both institutional and retail traders.

