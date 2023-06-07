Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12F0M | ISIN: CA80600L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 0E6
Stuttgart
07.06.23
21:58 Uhr
0,028 Euro
-0,003
-9,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0280,04023:00
0,0310,03622:00
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2023 | 23:14
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandium International Mining Corp: Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on May 31, 2023, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approvedsetting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 18, 2023, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual generalmeeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor.

A total of 124,961,834 or 35.12% of the Company'sissued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

William B. Harris

107,349,523


91.98%

9,360,540


8.02%

James R. Rothwell

107,560,433


92.16%

9,149,620

7.84%

Peter B. Evensen

107,342,177

91.97%

9,367,876

8.03%

R. Christian Evensen

107,353,012

91.98%

9,357,041

8.02%

For further information, please contact:

Harry de Jonge, Controller Tel: 702-703-0178
Peter Evensen, President and CEO Tel: 775-355-9500
Email: info@scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759852/Scandium-International-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.