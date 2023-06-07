Scandium International Mining Corp: Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on May 31, 2023, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approvedsetting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 18, 2023, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual generalmeeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor.
A total of 124,961,834 or 35.12% of the Company'sissued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:
|Motions
Votes for
Votes withheld
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
William B. Harris
107,349,523
91.98%
9,360,540
8.02%
James R. Rothwell
107,560,433
92.16%
9,149,620
|7.84%
Peter B. Evensen
107,342,177
|91.97%
9,367,876
|8.03%
R. Christian Evensen
107,353,012
|91.98%
9,357,041
|8.02%
For further information, please contact:
Harry de Jonge, Controller Tel: 702-703-0178
Peter Evensen, President and CEO Tel: 775-355-9500
Email: info@scandiummining.com
SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp.View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759852/Scandium-International-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders