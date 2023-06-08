GAIMIN AG: GAIMIN is the First Company to Power AI Models Through High Powered, Distributed Gaming PC's

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / GAIMIN (www.gaimin.io), the world's leader in delivering decentralised data processing power through gaimin.cloud (www.gaimin.cloud), is delighted to announce GAIMIN is the world's first company to power AI modelling computations through high powered distributed gaming PCs.

AI processing requires significant amounts of computational power, typically handled by the GPU due to its high performance mathematical processing capabilities. However, the GPU as a device is very much in demand across a number of different industries, more notably within the growing gaming community who use the GPU to enhance their gaming experience, thereby spreading the reach and availability of devices. Research by GAIMIN indicates that GPUs in high performance computers, such as a gaming PC, are underutilised. The most powerful devices are more than capable of supporting competing processing requirements, such as gaming, whilst also delivering other data processing services with no impact on performance. Also, with most gaming computers typically only used for 20% of the day, there is a significant amount of underutilised data processing power available.

GAIMIN has created a distributed high-powered computing (HPC) network (www.gaimin.cloud), harnessing the underutilised processing power within gaming PCs. Users participating in gaimin.cloud receive payment and rewards for allowing their devices to accept data processing jobs from GAIMIN. Designed with flexibility for service provision, gaimin.cloud currently supports the rendering of videos and powering of blockchain computations and has recently been extended to support the data processing requirements of various AI Models. Following a period of testing, this service will be added into gaimin.cloud to extend the monetization options through the GAIMIN app (www.gaimin.gg).

Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN commented, "With the global limited availability of GPU devices combined with the growing need for GPU-based processing power, GAIMIN's world-wide network of GPU-based data processing power distributes data processing services globally, using devices that are already operational. GAIMIN rewards users in GAIMIN's soon to be listed cryptocurrency, GMRX, and also through the ability to earn Digital Game Assets (DGAs), enhancing their gaming experience."

Buki Ben-Natan, CTO for GAIMIN, and the designer of this solution, stated, "By innovatively harnessing the power of existing CPU and GPU resources, we have successfully bridged the gap between AI applications and computational scarcity, unlocking endless possibilities for industries seeking to take the next big leap forward."

Martin added, "GAIMIN will offer a cost-effective and hassle-free solution for small and medium-sized businesses to access the power of AI without the need for expensive infrastructure and technical expertise. With our pay-per-use service, businesses can easily integrate AI into their workflows and achieve better results without having to worry about hosting servers or managing complex systems."

Over the coming months, GAIMIN will be adding more AI Models into its platform, augmenting the AI data processing capabilities of the GAIMIN app and extending the monetization aspects available to GAIMIN users participating in gaimin.cloud and helping mitigate the world-wide demand for data processing services.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss-based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetize the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralized data processing network harnessing underutilized processing power typically found in gaming PCs to create a world-wide decentralized data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free-to-download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetizes the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer-level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own cryptocurrency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories, and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different cryptocurrency.

