A group of researchers and data scientists from the Chesapeake Conservatory studied the construction of solar energy facilities in states surrounding the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and found that solar developments on already cultivated land did not adversely impact biodiversity.A research team from the Chesapeake Conservatory studied patterns of solar buildouts in the six states surrounding the Chesapeake Bay Watershed - Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia - and identified drivers for siting and land use, as well as project impacts on biodiversity in the region. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...