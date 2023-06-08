Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Annual Results and Capital Markets Day

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, will announce its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2023 on 4 July 2023.

Analyst Call

The Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 9:30 a.m. on 4 July 2023.

To register to join the call please email: results@augmentum.vc

Capital Markets Day

The Company will host an in-person Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts at 12:15 p.m. on 6 July in the City of London.

The Manager will provide an update on Augmentum Company and portfolio progress, and share fintech sector commentary. Several CEOs of Augmentum portfolio companies will also provide updates on their respective businesses, including:

- Oliver Prill - CEO, Tide

- Jaidev Janardana - CEO, Zopa

- Michael Andersen - CFO, Grover

- Christoph Rieche - CEO, iwoca

- Tom Greenwood - CEO, Volt

- Olivier Egger - CEO, Intellis

- Vincenz Klemm - CEO, Baobab

Andrew Griffith MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, and Julia Hoggett, CEO at London Stock Exchange, will provide keynote speeches.

To register to attend the Capital Markets Day, and for further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc

Investor Meet Company Presentation

The Company will host an online investor presentation at 12:00 p.m. on 7 July 2023 where the Manager will present the Company's financial results for the year ending 31 March 2022.

The presentation will be hosted on the Investor Meet Company platform and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and should "add to meet Augmentum Fintech plc" in order to register for the call at the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/augmentum-fintech-plc/register-investor Those who already follow Augmentum Fintech plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Augmentum Fintech Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager Georgie Hazell Kivell, Marketing and IR +44 (0)20 3961 5420 georgie@augmentum.vc Quill PR Nick Croysdill, Sarah Gibbons-Cook (Press and Media) +44 (0)20 7466 5050 press@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.