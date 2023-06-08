Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
08.06.23
08:07 Uhr
1,094 Euro
+0,018
+1,67 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
08.06.2023 | 08:31
DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

8 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 07 June 2023 it purchased a total of 198,981 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           98,981     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1080     GBP0.9520 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0840     GBP0.9350 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0969     GBP0.9456

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,727,863 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,384      1.0840        XDUB     09:25:41      00027774665TRDU1 
4,575      1.0840        XDUB     09:25:41      00027774664TRDU1 
283       1.0840        XDUB     09:25:41      00027774663TRDU1 
1,209      1.0920        XDUB     10:25:42      00027774827TRDU1 
94        1.0920        XDUB     10:25:42      00027774828TRDU1 
1,859      1.0920        XDUB     10:25:42      00027774829TRDU1 
3,162      1.0920        XDUB     10:25:42      00027774830TRDU1 
3,162      1.0920        XDUB     10:25:42      00027774831TRDU1 
602       1.0920        XDUB     10:25:42      00027774832TRDU1 
4,670      1.0900        XDUB     10:25:48      00027774833TRDU1 
442       1.0900        XDUB     10:25:48      00027774834TRDU1 
2,495      1.0900        XDUB     11:01:54      00027774931TRDU1 
5,139      1.0860        XDUB     11:10:20      00027774958TRDU1 
2,671      1.0900        XDUB     11:51:07      00027775180TRDU1 
215       1.0880        XDUB     12:10:12      00027775410TRDU1 
2,000      1.0880        XDUB     12:10:12      00027775409TRDU1 
1,700      1.0900        XDUB     12:28:06      00027775579TRDU1 
2,474      1.0920        XDUB     12:50:26      00027775816TRDU1 
26        1.0920        XDUB     12:55:57      00027775854TRDU1 
2,500      1.0920        XDUB     12:55:57      00027775855TRDU1 
9        1.0920        XDUB     13:13:39      00027775965TRDU1 
2,344      1.0920        XDUB     13:13:39      00027775966TRDU1 
67        1.0920        XDUB     13:28:25      00027776111TRDU1 
2,751      1.0980        XDUB     13:32:04      00027776132TRDU1 
213       1.0980        XDUB     13:43:14      00027776283TRDU1 
2,630      1.0980        XDUB     13:44:16      00027776292TRDU1 
2,734      1.0980        XDUB     14:07:59      00027776610TRDU1 
2,375      1.0980        XDUB     14:07:59      00027776608TRDU1 
4,921      1.0980        XDUB     14:07:59      00027776598TRDU1 
2,400      1.1000        XDUB     14:20:01      00027776797TRDU1 
122       1.1060        XDUB     14:47:14      00027777091TRDU1 
2,514      1.1060        XDUB     14:47:14      00027777090TRDU1 
7,890      1.1040        XDUB     14:52:16      00027777179TRDU1 
4,246      1.1040        XDUB     15:13:58      00027777429TRDU1 
672       1.1040        XDUB     15:15:42      00027777455TRDU1 
1,204      1.1060        XDUB     15:24:18      00027777595TRDU1 
2,364      1.1060        XDUB     15:24:18      00027777594TRDU1 
1,145      1.1060        XDUB     15:24:18      00027777593TRDU1 
2,746      1.1040        XDUB     15:33:36      00027777740TRDU1 
4,226      1.1060        XDUB     16:02:15      00027778187TRDU1 
2,774      1.1060        XDUB     16:02:15      00027778186TRDU1 
2,650      1.1080        XDUB     16:07:09      00027778262TRDU1 
2,423      1.1080        XDUB     16:22:29      00027778709TRDU1 
1,899      1.1060        XDUB     16:24:06      00027778754TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,771      0.9350        XLON     10:48:39      00027774896TRDU1 
82        0.9350        XLON     10:48:39      00027774897TRDU1 
1,032      0.9350        XLON     11:04:27      00027774938TRDU1 
2,804      0.9350        XLON     11:12:24      00027774963TRDU1 
1,537      0.9370        XLON     11:26:28      00027775032TRDU1 
3,246      0.9390        XLON     11:35:53      00027775085TRDU1 
2,257      0.9380        XLON     11:38:31      00027775092TRDU1 
113       0.9380        XLON     11:38:31      00027775091TRDU1 
816       0.9380        XLON     11:38:31      00027775090TRDU1 
2,866      0.9380        XLON     11:38:31      00027775089TRDU1 
1,237      0.9350        XLON     12:08:17      00027775386TRDU1 
1,985      0.9350        XLON     12:08:17      00027775385TRDU1 
86        0.9400        XLON     12:52:31      00027775828TRDU1 
3,185      0.9400        XLON     12:52:31      00027775829TRDU1 
10        0.9390        XLON     13:10:38      00027775921TRDU1 
2,500      0.9390        XLON     13:10:38      00027775922TRDU1 
86        0.9390        XLON     13:10:38      00027775923TRDU1 
1,601      0.9390        XLON     13:10:39      00027775925TRDU1 
898       0.9390        XLON     13:10:39      00027775924TRDU1 
3,288      0.9450        XLON     13:50:40      00027776362TRDU1 
2,536      0.9450        XLON     13:51:07      00027776365TRDU1 
390       0.9450        XLON     13:51:07      00027776364TRDU1 
2,990      0.9450        XLON     14:07:59      00027776609TRDU1 
3,074      0.9450        XLON     14:07:59      00027776605TRDU1 
3,097      0.9450        XLON     14:07:59      00027776597TRDU1 
2,829      0.9450        XLON     14:07:59      00027776596TRDU1 
86        0.9470        XLON     14:42:18      00027777036TRDU1 
834       0.9470        XLON     14:42:18      00027777035TRDU1 
2,226      0.9470        XLON     14:42:18      00027777037TRDU1 
12        0.9480        XLON     14:50:01      00027777146TRDU1 
133       0.9480        XLON     14:50:01      00027777145TRDU1 
1,413      0.9480        XLON     14:50:01      00027777144TRDU1 
1,547      0.9480        XLON     14:50:02      00027777147TRDU1 
485       0.9510        XLON     14:58:11      00027777269TRDU1 
2,437      0.9510        XLON     14:58:11      00027777268TRDU1 
450       0.9510        XLON     15:05:30      00027777351TRDU1 
3,270      0.9510        XLON     15:06:30      00027777358TRDU1 
2,965      0.9510        XLON     15:14:36      00027777446TRDU1 
1,857      0.9520        XLON     15:22:08      00027777523TRDU1 
979       0.9520        XLON     15:22:08      00027777522TRDU1 
7,056      0.9500        XLON     15:24:18      00027777592TRDU1 
923       0.9500        XLON     15:47:01      00027777953TRDU1 
3,390      0.9500        XLON     15:49:13      00027777967TRDU1 
855       0.9500        XLON     15:57:32      00027778108TRDU1 
923       0.9500        XLON     15:57:32      00027778107TRDU1 
764       0.9500        XLON     16:01:33      00027778172TRDU1 
54        0.9510        XLON     16:03:12      00027778203TRDU1 
3,303      0.9520        XLON     16:05:56      00027778245TRDU1 
30        0.9520        XLON     16:05:56      00027778246TRDU1 
2,301      0.9510        XLON     16:07:09      00027778259TRDU1 
5,915      0.9510        XLON     16:07:09      00027778261TRDU1 
910       0.9510        XLON     16:07:09      00027778260TRDU1 
2,261      0.9500        XLON     16:25:29      00027778807TRDU1 
923       0.9500        XLON     16:25:29      00027778806TRDU1 
3,440      0.9500        XLON     16:27:46      00027778832TRDU1 
942       0.9500        XLON     16:28:28      00027778835TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  249326 
EQS News ID:  1652059 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

