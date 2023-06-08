Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Appointment of Joint Broker

DJ Appointment of Joint Broker

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Appointment of Joint Broker 08-Jun-2023

8 June 2023

Funding Circle Holdings plc

("Funding Circle" or the "Company")

Appointment of Joint Broker

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH), the lending platform for small business borrowers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as its joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Investec will work alongside Numis Securities Limited, the company's existing corporate broker.

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has provided GBP15bn in loans to c.135,000 businesses.

For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

