NASA and SpaceX have successfully launched two new roll-out solar arrays, known as IROSA, to enhance the energy production capacity of the International Space Station's microgravity complex. These arrays will provide an expanded and efficient power source for the space station's operations.From pv magazine USA NASA has launched its 28th commercial resupply mission with SpaceX, sending 7,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station. A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket will bring several measurement instruments, as well as two roll-out solar arrays. The International ...

