ESI Group, Rungis, France, (Paris:ESI) (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) hereby informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting of the company will be held on Thursday, June 29th, 2023, at 3:00 pm (CET) at the company's headquarters, 3 bis rue Saarinen, Bâtiment Le Séville, 94528 Rungis Cedex.

In order to promote shareholder dialogue, shareholders are invited to send their questions by email to investors@esi-group.com, until June 27, 2023.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 24, 2023. The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a legal gazette on June 14, 2023.

The information for the meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded from the company's website: https://investors.esi-group.com/shareholders-meeting

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the above-mentioned Internet address.

Annual General meeting June 29, 2023

Half year results 2023 September 14 th , 2023

, 2023 The Group will organize an investor's conference in early Fall 2023 and will give an update on the plan

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, and adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval, and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 18 countries, employs 1000 people around the world, and reported 2022 sales of €130 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

https://www.esi-group.com/company/who-we-are

ESI Group

Florence Barré

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

orson. Press Shareholder Relations

Gaël Durand-Perdriel

gael.durand-perdriel@orson.ai

+ 33 7 85 63 63 19