CBo Territoria: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 7, 2023

Press release - Regulated information

Sainte-Marie, June 8, 2023, 10:45 a.m.

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 7, 2023

Approval of all resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors

Géraldine Neyret Gleizes joins the Board of Directors as a Director and is appointed Group Chief Executive Officer by the Board

Renewal of Mr. Eric Wuillai's term of office as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Payment of dividend of 0.24 euro per share on June 15 in cash

The Combined General Meeting of CBo Territoria shareholders, held on June 7 in Sainte-Marie (La Réunion) under the chairmanship of Mr. Eric Wuillai, approved all the resolutions presented by the Board of Directors with a quorum of 43.66% for the ordinary part and 43.40% for the extraordinary part, including in particular:

the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, the appropriation of net income for the year, and the distribution of a dividend of 0.24 euro per share, to go ex-dividend on June 13 and be paid fully in cash on June 15, 2023,

the resolutions relating to the compensation of the Board of Directors' officers and members, including censors,

the appointment of Géraldine Neyret Gleizes as director, the renewal of Jérôme Goblet's term of office as director and Harold Cazal's term of office as censor,

and the renewal of financial delegations of competence granted to the Board of Directors.

Shareholders dismissed resolutions that were submitted by a shareholder requesting an option for dividend payment in shares and were not approved by the Board of Directors.

Appointment of Géraldine Neyret Gleizes as Chief Executive Officer

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors convened today and decided to dissociate the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. The Board appointed Géraldine Neyret Gleizes as Chief Executive Officer and renewed Eric Wuillai's term of office as Chairman of the Board of Directors, with effect from today.

Commenting on her appointment, Géraldine Neyret Gleizes added: "I extend my thanks to the members of the Board of Directors for their support, and to Eric Wuillai for his guidance at this juncture. Since my appointment in 2020, I have come to recognize the vitality of Reunion Island and the relevance of the Group's development strategy, which is both a source of dynamism and growth in economic terms, but also committed to environmental and social issues. I am determined to pursue the course skillfully set by Eric Wuillai, together with the CBo Territoria's teams to meet new challenges in an increasingly demanding environment."

Géraldine Neyret Gleizes (40), a graduate of ESSEC Business School, has occupied positions within the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group for almost 14 years. She began her career in property investment in the Office division France, before leading the development of the So Ouest shopping center in Levallois-Perret, which was delivered in 2012. In 2013, she was appointed Head of Office Investments France, in charge of asset management for the Group's office portfolio and disposal policy. In 2017, she was appointed Head of Operations France where she implemented the value creation strategy for the property investment company's 20 or so major shopping centers. In August 2020, she was appointed Deputy Managing Director at CBo Territoria.

Eric Wuillai, Chairman of CBo Territoria's Board of Directors, commented: "Today I feel both proud and privileged. Proud of the work accomplished over the past 20 years as Chairman of CBo Territoria to contribute to Reunion Island's economic development and privileged to hand over the reins to Géraldine Neyret Gleizes, who has been developing the Group alongside me for nearly three years, driven by the same passion and professionalism that unites our employees."

CBo Territoria's Board of Directors presently comprises 9 members and is supported by a censor. Women represent 55% of the Board of Directors and the proportion of independent members is 44%.

Detailed voting results and the minutes of the Combined General Meeting will be accessible on the CBo Territoria website under Finance/Regulated information.

2023 financial calendar

First half 2023 results: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 (after trading hours)

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria, a leading real estate player in Reunion Island for nearly 20 years, has shifted into a multi-regional real estate company specializied in commercial assets (€300.6 million as of December 2022, i.e. 81% of its portfolio). The Group, which operates across the entire property value chain (land and property developer and investment property), is developing thanks to its land reserves but also by acquiring land to be developed. CBo Territoria finances its growth strategy through development activities (either residential or tertiary) and, through the scheduled sale of its residual residential assets to the social and intermediate housing landlord SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a property investment company listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C) that is eligible for the PEA PME scheme.

Responsible and committed to more sustainable property development from its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions have been recognised by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and micaps in terms of CSR. Since joining the index in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category.

More information on cboterritoria.com

(visit our new website)

