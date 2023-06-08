Dragonlabz Swiss AG: Redefining Overall Efficiency: Dragonlabz & SEKAI push Web3 & Data Interoperability with Parso

BASEL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / SEKAI , known for its patented AI technology used by Fortune 500 companies, and Dragonlabz , a Swiss-based venture studio, have come together to propel Parso - an innovative data interoperability platform that uses patented technology to redefine productivity and data accessibility across industry sectors. Parso is designed to serve a shared economy for everyone. From individual innovators to businesses of all scales - small, medium, and large enterprises alike, marking a significant step towards building an efficient, interoperable environment.

Parso CEO and SEKAI Co-founder Bruno Kocher, with a strong background from Fortune 500 companies including Hitachi, shares, "Parso aspires to be a pioneering force in boosting industry-wide overall efficiency to its next level. By integrating SEKAI's patented AI and Web3 capabilities, we are poised to ensure connected data will unlock unseen potential across a multitude of sectors, to solve the most demanding problems in a shared economy."

Improving overall efficiency and reducing the need for resources such as energy and materials, has been a persistent issue, plagued by ineffective data utilization and lack of interoperability. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain suffer from disjointed data silos, making data-driven decision-making a tedious process.

Parso, leveraging SEKAI's robust experience and Dragonlabz's expertise in launching Web3 digital products, aims to revolutionize how data is being enabled to talk to each other. The platform is designed to bridge the gap between data silos, offering a collaborative environment enabling businesses to generate valuable insights, improve operational efficiency, and innovate rapidly.

Web3, being decentralized and transparent, will play a key role in achieving data interoperability, driving the transition from data ownership to data accessibility. "Web3 is not just a technological evolution; it's the foundational layer to a new era of digital operations and interoperability," adds Kocher.

The Parso team, with a wealth of experience spanning roles as CEO, CDO, and CTO in Fortune 500 companies, and a proven track record at companies like Google, Alibaba, Hitachi, Palantir is ideally equipped to deliver on this mission. Their expertise in AI research, data interoperability, digital transformation, digital twins, knowledge graphs, ontologies, and the industrial metaverse is an invaluable combination of assets.

Dragonlabz CEO, Delzar Khalaf, voices his enthusiasm about the initiative, "The collaboration between SEKAI and Dragonlabz to give life to Parso symbolizes the merging of proven business understanding and revolutionary digital technology. We are excited to see the heights Parso will reach in steering the world into Industry 4.0."

Parso is more than a solution, it's a catalyst for industrial evolution, ready to unlock the potential of data and boost efficiency and problem-solving like never before.

About Parso:

Parso, backed by Dragonlabz and SEKAI, is a data interoperability platform designed to redefine productivity in Industry 4.0. With its patented AI technology and the integration of Web 3, Parso aims to harness unused resources, drive data accessibility, and stimulate collaboration across industries. For more information, please visit https://parso.ai .

Contact :

Masha Beetroot

masha@dragonlabz.com

SOURCE: Dragonlabz Swiss AG







View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759906/Redefining-Overall-Efficiency-Dragonlabz-SEKAI-push-Web3-Data-Interoperability-with-Parso