Das Instrument 0FS AU000000BAT1 BATTERY MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.06.2023The instrument 0FS AU000000BAT1 BATTERY MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023Das Instrument C3W KYG2163M1033 CHIN.ED GR.HLDG HD-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.06.2023The instrument C3W KYG2163M1033 CHIN.ED GR.HLDG HD-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023Das Instrument 1LV US80405P1075 SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.06.2023The instrument 1LV US80405P1075 SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023Das Instrument 7HIA CA4315021036 HILLCREST ENERGY TECH.LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023The instrument 7HIA CA4315021036 HILLCREST ENERGY TECH.LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2023Das Instrument CPM HK0144000764 CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HLDG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.06.2023The instrument CPM HK0144000764 CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HLDG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023Das Instrument 7GB US3811191069 GOLDEN MINERALS CO.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.06.2023The instrument 7GB US3811191069 GOLDEN MINERALS CO.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023Das Instrument CLRS US18047P1012 CLARIANT ADR 1/SF 4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.06.2023The instrument CLRS US18047P1012 CLARIANT ADR 1/SF 4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023Das Instrument GUZA HK0000745908 YUEXIU PPTY CO.LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023The instrument GUZA HK0000745908 YUEXIU PPTY CO.LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2023