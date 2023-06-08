DEWA said it will announce the preferred bidder for the 1,800 MW 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the third quarter of this year.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced it received two bids from ACWA Power and Masdar for the tender it launched in September 2022 for the 1,800 MW 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The utility said Masdar submitted the lowest bid of $0.0162154/kWh. "DEWA has broken its own record and achieved the lowest price for PV solar power projects based on the IPP model in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ...

