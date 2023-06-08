As the largest vehicle rental company in Switzerland, Europcar's fleet encompasses 5,500 vehicles including small cars, family vans, luxury sedans, commercial vehicles, convertibles and more. With over 90 locations, Europcar provides convenient pick-up and drop-off stations throughout Switzerland.

Europcar Switzerland has chosen to work with BringOz' logistics platform as part of its overall efforts to digitize internal processes and achieve the following goals:

Automate and Optimize Vehicle Movements: BringOz digitizes vehicle movements and matches vehicle supply with consistently changing demand. The Europcar team will plan, execute and monitor vehicle transfer across all locations.

Streamline Processes and Maximize Resources: The Europcar team will streamline processes, save time and reduce costs by increasing the efficiency of vehicle transfers with consolidation and better use of resources.

Improve Team Productivity and Drive Revenue Growth: The Europcar team will focus more time on high-value responsibilities allowing them to increase market share and revenue, and less need for time-consuming ancillary administrative work.

"We are proud to partner with Europcar on this initiative. As a new frontier for the team this partnership has been valuable in digging deeper into the challenges of the rental car industry globally. We look forward to continuing to help Europcar improve their operations and customer experience," said Doron Bakchy, CEO of BringOz.

Hendrik Lütjens, Managing Director of Europcar Switzerland added, "With the help of BringOz, we will be able to streamline our transfer operations and optimize our workflows. It will allow us to have a complete paperless and digital process, be more efficient and ultimately provide our customers with a faster and more diverse service. We are confident that our partnership with BringOz will be a game-changer for our business, and we look forward to working closely together to drive success and growth."

About Europcar

Europcar is the leading rental car provider in Europe and an average fleet of 200,000 vehicles and 6 million rental car users in over 130 countries worldwide. As the largest car rental company in Switzerland, Europcar offers 5,500 vehicles at over 90 locations throughout the country. Europcar Switzerland is part of the AMAG Group.

For more information about Europcar Switzerland, visit https://www.europcar.ch.

About BringOz

BringOz provides an end-to-end delivery management system enabling organizations to address their delivery and distribution needs.

For more information, contact chen@bringoz.com. To learn more about BringOz, visit www.bringoz.com.

