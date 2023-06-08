The Stallergenes Greer Foundation aims to create healthier futures for all. The Foundation, under the aegis of the Fondation de France, is philanthropically dedicated to three focus areas:

Advancing scientific research to bolster innovation and precision medicine.

Supporting academic initiatives to further develop future generations of allergy healthcare professionals.

Engaging in climate action and environmental protection to progress the prevention and treatment of allergies.

Submissions are open for the Stallergenes Greer Foundation Science Awards for Allergy 2023. A total of €150,000 will be awarded for outstanding work led either by a young scientist or a mid-career scientist to advance precision medicine in the field of allergy, or outstanding work in the environmental field to advance the prevention and treatment of allergies.

The Stallergenes Greer Foundation Science Awards for Allergy are presented in two areas:

Innovation Awards: two awards will be presented either to encourage and raise the profile of a young scientist (below 40 years of age) or to recognise the outstanding work of a mid-career scientist (with a 10-20-year track record), who are driving innovation in respiratory and food allergy.

Environmental Health Award: the award will honour the work of a researcher who is pioneering research aimed at preserving and restoring both natural and built ecosystems and contributing to advancing the prevention and treatment of allergies.

Timeline: The submission period is open from July 1, 2023, to November 29, 2023, at 11:59pm CET. Submissions will be reviewed by the Stallergenes Greer Foundation's Board of Trustees. Decision letters will be sent out at the end of February 2024.

Eligibility: the awards are open to physicians, PhDs and Pharm-Ds actively engaged in allergy research and attached to a research team in a non-profit research laboratory. There are no geographic limitations.

Rules and regulations: Detailed guidelines regarding the Stallergenes Greer Foundation's Science Awards for Allergy are available on the foundation's website: https://stallergenesgreer-foundation.org

About the Stallergenes Greer Foundation

The Stallergenes Greer Foundation, under the aegis of the Fondation de France, is a non-profit foundation whose aim is to build healthier futures for all. The Stallergenes Greer Foundation pursues a comprehensive approach calling for "the collaborative efforts of multiple disciplines working locally, nationally, and globally, to attain optimal health for people, animals and our environment", as defined by the One Health initiative.

About the Fondation de France

Created in 1969, Fondation de France is a private organisation recognised of public interest, whose mission is to support all forms of generosity and translate them into effective actions of general interest. With close to 1,000 hosted foundations, the Fondation de France supports more than 10,000 promising and innovative initiatives each year, in France and abroad. Independent and private, it operates thanks to the generosity of donors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005058/en/

Contacts:

Stallergenes Greer Foundation



Catherine Kress

Secretary General

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 50 26 05

Email: catherine.kress@stallergenesgreer.com