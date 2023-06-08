Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: NKT A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in NKT A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 June 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0010287663 (NKT) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062495826 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: NKT, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:4 (UK) Each shareholder in NKT A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right for each share held in the company on the record date in Euronext Securities Copenhagen (VP Securities). 4 subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 12 June 2023 - 23 June 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 294812 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook NKT T Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 Segment / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NKT A/S makes a rights issue of up to 10,744,009 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 per share. Subscription price is DKK 255 per share of DKK 20. Subscription period: 14 June 2023 - 27 June 2023, both days included. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66