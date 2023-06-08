Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
WKN: 861226 | ISIN: DK0010287663 | Ticker-Symbol: NKT
Tradegate
08.06.23
10:43 Uhr
56,45 Euro
-0,45
-0,79 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NKT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NKT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,2056,4010:51
56,2556,3510:51
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2023 | 10:22
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: NKT A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in NKT A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing
on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 June 2023. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0010287663 (NKT) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. 



ISIN:     DK0062495826                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:     NKT, T-ret                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:  1:4 (UK)                             
        Each shareholder in NKT A/S will be allocated 1 subscription   
        right for each share held in the company on the record date in 
        Euronext Securities Copenhagen (VP Securities). 4 subscription 
        rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at 
        the subscription price                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in    12 June 2023 - 23 June 2023                   
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 294812                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook   NKT T                              
 Code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market     OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15             
 Segment / no                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code    XCSE                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



NKT A/S makes a rights issue of up to 10,744,009 new shares with a nominal
value of DKK 20 per share. Subscription price is DKK 255 per share of DKK 20.
Subscription period: 14 June 2023 - 27 June 2023, both days included. 





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
