PR Newswire
08.06.2023 | 00:40
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: eXp World Holdings & Privia Health Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 14 :

  • eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASD: EXPI) will replace Heska Corp. (NASD: HSKA). Mars Inc. is acquiring Heska in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
  • Privia Health Group Inc. (NASD: PRVA) will replace Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (NASD: RUTH). S&P 500 constituent Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is acquiring Ruth's Hospitality Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 14, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

eXp World Holdings

EXPI

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Privia Health Group

PRVA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Heska

HSKA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Ruth's Hospitality Group

RUTH

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

