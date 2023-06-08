At this year's SNEC exhibition in Shanghai pv magazine caught up with Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Marketing at Growatt. At their SNEC booth, Growatt showcased its new 100 kW hybrid inverter WIT 50-100K-HU/AU, developed for commercial and industrial applications.Chinese inverter manufacturer Growatt presented a new hybrid inverter solution that readily scales up to 300 kW for both on-grid and off-grid applications. It can be connected with up to 600 kWh of battery capacity with Growatt supplying its APX commercial battery to ensure compatibility and trouble-free O & M. The combination of this ...

