EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
/ Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Würzburg, Bavaria, 8 June 2023. PentixaPharm GmbH, a developer of innovative radiopharmaceuticals fully owned by Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700; TecDax) has received the approval from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to start PTT101, its open-label dose escalation study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, biodistribution and efficacy of PentixaTher. The Yttrium-90 labelled CXCR4-compound PentixaTher will be tested as a radiotherapeutic against recurrent or refractory primary or isolated secondary central nervous system lymphoma.
The phase I/II, dose-finding study will be conducted at the University Hospital in Essen, North Rhine Westphalia, Germany. "After showing up to 90% of CNS lymphoma patients overexpressing the target CXCR4 with the Ga68-labeled tracer PentixaFor in CNS lymphoma patients, we are happy to test now the therapeutic impact when attacking CXCR-4 with [90Y]Y-PentixaTher (yttrium (90Y) anditixafortide). The study will start after getting final endorsement from the German Radiation Safety Department (BfS)," commented Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, Chief Medical Officer at Eckert & Ziegler.
In addition, radiolabelled PentixaTher has shown outstanding results under named-patient programs in patients with T-cell lymphoma as conducted at the University Hospital Würzburg (DOI: 10.2967/jnumed.122.264207) (1).
1) Buck AK, Grigoleit GU, Kraus S, Schirbel A, Heinsch M, Dreher N, Higuchi T, Lapa C, Hänscheid H, Samnick S, Einsele H, Serfling SE, Werner RA. C-X-C Motif Chemokine Receptor 4-Targeted Radioligand Therapy in Patients with Advanced T-Cell Lymphoma. J Nucl Med. 2023 Jan;64(1):34-39. doi: 10.2967/jnumed.122.264207. Epub 2022 Jun 23. PMID: 35738903; PMCID: PMC9841250.
About Eckert & Ziegler.
08.06.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
|Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|13125 Berlin
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 30 941084-138
|Fax:
|+49 30 941084-112
|E-Mail:
|karolin.riehle@ezag.de
|Internet:
|www.ezag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005659700
|WKN:
|565970
|Indizes:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1652711
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
1652711 08.06.2023 CET/CEST