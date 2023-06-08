EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Eckert & Ziegler: PentixaPharm Receives BfArM-Clearance for its Therapeutic to conduct a Clinical Trial in Lymphoma



08.06.2023 / 11:31 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Würzburg, Bavaria, 8 June 2023. PentixaPharm GmbH, a developer of innovative radiopharmaceuticals fully owned by Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700; TecDax) has received the approval from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to start PTT101, its open-label dose escalation study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, biodistribution and efficacy of PentixaTher. The Yttrium-90 labelled CXCR4-compound PentixaTher will be tested as a radiotherapeutic against recurrent or refractory primary or isolated secondary central nervous system lymphoma.

The phase I/II, dose-finding study will be conducted at the University Hospital in Essen, North Rhine Westphalia, Germany. "After showing up to 90% of CNS lymphoma patients overexpressing the target CXCR4 with the Ga68-labeled tracer PentixaFor in CNS lymphoma patients, we are happy to test now the therapeutic impact when attacking CXCR-4 with [90Y]Y-PentixaTher (yttrium (90Y) anditixafortide). The study will start after getting final endorsement from the German Radiation Safety Department (BfS)," commented Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, Chief Medical Officer at Eckert & Ziegler.

In addition, radiolabelled PentixaTher has shown outstanding results under named-patient programs in patients with T-cell lymphoma as conducted at the University Hospital Würzburg (DOI: 10.2967/jnumed.122.264207 ) (1).

1) Buck AK, Grigoleit GU, Kraus S, Schirbel A, Heinsch M, Dreher N, Higuchi T, Lapa C, Hänscheid H, Samnick S, Einsele H, Serfling SE, Werner RA. C-X-C Motif Chemokine Receptor 4-Targeted Radioligand Therapy in Patients with Advanced T-Cell Lymphoma. J Nucl Med. 2023 Jan;64(1):34-39. doi: 10.2967/jnumed.122.264207. Epub 2022 Jun 23. PMID: 35738903; PMCID: PMC9841250.

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



For enquiries please contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de , www.ezag.com

08.06.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

